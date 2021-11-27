Indiana COVID-19 cases surging even before Omicron variant arrives

Historians of the COVID-19 pandemic may look back on last week in Indiana, when some Republican state lawmakers believed they could simply declare an end to the public health emergency, with amusement at their ignorance, or perhaps, their innocence.

That's because, once again, the coronavirus is proving that even if Hoosiers are sick and tired of COVID-19, the virus isn't done making Hoosiers sick.

Even before Friday's designation of the Omicron variant, the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Indiana were surging, just as they did last year as autumn turned to winter and Hoosiers began spending more time each day indoors.

On Tuesday — the most recent day with complete data available due to the Thanksgiving holiday — a total of 4,070 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health.