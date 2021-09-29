Indiana COVID-19 deaths top 15,000

"If we continue at that pace, it could be well over another year before we achieve sufficient levels of immunizations to provide robust protection for the population at large," Weaver said. "None of us want that."

At the same time, Weaver said many individuals who previously received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now are eligible for a booster shot to ensure continued protection against the harms caused by the coronavirus.

Pfizer boosters currently are authorized for individuals age 65 and up, people ages 18 to 64 with an underlying health condition who would benefit from a booster shot, and anyone age 18 and up with an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure due to their job or residence.

Eligible individuals interested in getting the free Pfizer booster can find an Indiana Pfizer vaccine site online at ourshot.in.gov.

Already 35,000 Hoosiers have gotten their third Pfizer shot, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Booster shots are not yet authorized for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients.