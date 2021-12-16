Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations top 3,000 for first time in a year

The state also tallied 87 additional deaths due to COVID-19. The coronavirus has now killed 18,272 Hoosiers when confirmed (17,649) and suspected (623) COVID-19 deaths are combined.

State and local health officials are urging Hoosiers to protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated as soon as possible and getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot when they are eligible.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone age 5 and up at more than 1,400 pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

Since the start of the pandemic, unvaccinated Hoosiers have accounted for 97.6% of COVID-19 infections, 99.95% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99.97% of COVID-19 deaths, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

At the same time, more 3.5 million Hoosiers have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 since the vaccine first became available exactly one year ago.