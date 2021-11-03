Indiana COVID-19 vaccine appointments open Thursday for children ages 5-11

Hoosier parents can schedule appointments beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday to get their children ages 5 to 11 protected against infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

The Indiana Department of Health said appointments for the free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine can be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final authorization to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to younger children following extensive testing and review. The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for children age 12 and up since mid-May.

"Having a COVID-19 vaccine available to our younger Hoosiers is a game changer in terms of our efforts to keep children healthy and in school for in-person learning," said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.

"Fully vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine if they are exposed but have no symptoms, so I encourage parents to get their children vaccinated if they are eligible."

Federal rules require individuals under age 18 receive only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and the dose for ages 5-11 is lower than the dosage for ages 12 and up.