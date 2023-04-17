The investigation obsession sweeping Washington, D.C., where House Republicans are overseeing nearly a dozen different inquiries into the Democratic-controlled White House, potentially is set to be copied by lawmakers at the Indiana Statehouse.

Except Hoosier Republicans are preparing to scrutinize the actions of one of their own.

The Indiana House voted 78-21 Monday to approve Senate Bill 4, including a provision added to the legislation last week requiring an investigation of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was led throughout by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The plan establishes a 12-member Health Powers Review Task Force, comprised of eight Republican lawmakers and four Democrats, charged with spending nearly two years assessing the actions taken by the state and local governments aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

Specifically, the task force will focus on the legal authorities undergirding state and local COVID-19 prevention efforts, and determine whether the law was followed, exceeded or otherwise misused.

"You remember '15 Days to Stop the Spread' quickly turned into a two-year emergency for the state of Indiana? During that time, there were a lot of very significant actions that were driven largely by the public health system, also by local governments and local agencies," said state Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, the sponsor of the task force proposal.

Jeter said even though COVID-19 is "a distant memory that we'd like to try to forget," he believes it's important for lawmakers to reassess the validity of school and business closures amid the pandemic, widespread employee layoffs, hospital procedure prioritization and visitor limitations, and face mask requirements in public places.

"These were all very significant actions that were taken and the economic impact from those actions were significant," Jeter said.

"Before we plow another $220 million into the public health system, we owe it to our constituents to do a review of the two-year COVID emergency: What we did well, what we didn't do well, what legal authorities were properly used, which ones were improperly used, which ones maybe were underused," he added. "I think it will make us all wiser moving forward."

State courts repeatedly have upheld the governor's authority to enact COVID-19 prevention measures in accordance with the emergency powers granted to the governor by the General Assembly following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

At no point during the 728 days that the governor's emergency declaration was in effect, from March 6, 2020, to March 3, 2022, did the Republican-controlled House and Senate opt to use their statutory authority to immediately terminate the state of emergency.

Nevertheless, state Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond, a sponsor of the underlying governor's priority measure focused on reimagining Indiana's post-pandemic public health services, said he welcomes the opportunity to revisit the COVID-19 era that saw more than 26,000 Hoosiers die from the coronavirus, notwithstanding the prevention efforts.

"As a responsible body, that look-back can really help us move forward," Barrett said.

On the other hand, state Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, said he can't believe House Republicans seemingly are preparing to launch a multi-year, politically motivated attack against a sitting Republican governor.

"If I understand things correctly, the governor during this horrible time when the governor overreached was a member of the majority party. I'm trying to figure out exactly what we're doing here. We all know what happened during COVID. We know the consequences," Delaney said. "The job is improving public health. Not picking on the governor's office."

Since the legislation passed the House and Senate with different components, it next will head to a conference committee where lawmakers will try to devise a compromise proposal that must be re-approved by both chambers to go to the governor to be signed into law.

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree