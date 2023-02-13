Northwest Indiana families covered by Medicaid likely will retain access to out-of-state children's hospitals for at least the next two years.

The House voted 99-0 Monday to maintain financial support for Medicaid recipients seeking hospital care for their children in neighboring states until June 30, 2025.

House Bill 1313 now goes to the Senate. If approved, as expected, it then will advance to Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Indiana Medicaid generally pays out-of-state hospitals sharply reduced amounts for care compared to what it pays Indiana hospitals.

As a result, some Chicago-area children's hospitals hinted a few years ago they might no longer treat Northwest Indiana children, forcing those families to travel to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis even though the Chicago hospitals are closer.

That spurred state lawmakers to agree in 2021 to temporarily bump up Indiana Medicaid payments to out-of-state children's hospitals.

Records show the state share of the extra cost totaled about $400,000 over the last two years.

State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, the sponsor of the legislation, said at that price the program clearly is worth continuing.

"Traveling to and from Indianapolis, especially when a child is sick, is stressful and costly. These kids need to focus on getting well, and they need to be close to home," Slager said.

State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond agreed. She said access to out-of-state hospital care is vital following the closure of Hammond's Franciscan hospital.

"Families need options to get sick children the help they need," Jackson said. "For those choosing the quickest option to get their kid help, we need to ensure they're able to retain Medicaid coverage in bordering states."

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores