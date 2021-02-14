Indiana lawmakers act to preserve access to out-of-state children's hospitals

She said being able to travel from Hammond 20 minutes to Chicago, even by train, is so much easier for Region families than having to drive back and forth to Indianapolis on a regular basis.

"This will be a major accomplishment if we vote this bill into effect," Jackson said. "We've got people, many people who live in a ZIP code that I represent 46324, who are put in the position where they have very small children and they're having to travel 150 miles or more, each way, in order to try to get services for them."

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, who previously lived in Indianapolis, said he knows firsthand that struggle after providing assistance to a cousin who regularly brought her son to the state's capital city for medical treatments.

"It would have been so much easier, instead of driving 150 miles, two-and-a-half hours, here to Indianapolis, if they had been able to go over to Chicago," Harris said. "This is something that is much needed."

Harris also noted the legislation has long been a priority for the entire Northwest Indiana legislative delegation, including former state Reps. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, and Charlie Brown, D-Gary.