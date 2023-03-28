Legislation headed to the governor's desk ensures that Northwest Indiana families covered by Medicaid will continue having access to out-of-state children's hospitals for at least the next two years.

The Senate voted 49-0 Tuesday to maintain financial support for Medicaid recipients seeking hospital care for their children in neighboring states until June 30, 2025.

House Enrolled Act 1313 was approved 99-0 in the House. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to sign the measure into law.

Indiana Medicaid generally pays out-of-state hospitals sharply reduced amounts for care compared to what it pays Indiana hospitals.

As a result, some Chicago-area children's hospitals hinted a few years ago that they might no longer treat Northwest Indiana children, forcing those families to travel to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis even though Chicago hospitals are closer.

That spurred state lawmakers to agree in 2021 to temporarily bump up Indiana Medicaid payments to out-of-state children's hospitals through June 30, 2023.

Records show that the state share of the extra cost was about $400,000 over the past two years.

Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, the sponsor of the legislation, said the benefits of the program clearly outweigh its costs and is worth continuing.

"This measure is about removing the emotional, physical and monetary tolls on families as they travel to get their child to treatment," he said.

"Since 2021, I've worked to ensure low-income families can get their children treated locally. With this legislation, which I hope will be signed into law in the coming days, we can continue making a difference in the lives of Hoosier kids."

Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, a co-sponsor of the proposal, agreed: "This is helping a lot of kids, especially in Northwest Indiana."

The measure also was cosponsored by Reps. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage; and Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond; and Sens. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; Dan Dernulc, R-Highland; Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso.

