Transgender children living in Indiana received a drubbing like few others Wednesday at the Indiana Statehouse.

In the morning, the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services advanced legislation prohibiting anyone under age 18 from obtaining any medical or surgical gender transition treatment, even if the care for the transgender child is supported by their parents.

Officials at the Riley Hospital for Children gender health program said the Indianapolis medical facility operated by Indiana University Health already does not perform gender surgery on anyone under age 18 — making that portion of Senate Bill 480 irrelevant.

However, they noted the legislation also would prohibit the administration of gender transition hormones and puberty-blocking drugs, and compel any children currently on those drugs to quit them by Dec. 31, 2023, leaving transgender Hoosier children and their parents no in-state medical options for gender-affirming health care.

"This is devastating for them, and we should all be devastated by this kind of legislation," said state Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, an opponent of the measure. "This bill attempts no scientific understanding, nuance or compassion — it simply legislates trans youth out of existence."

A succession of Indiana transgender children and families, along with LGTBQ allies, told the committee that if the proposal becomes law, it will negatively impact the mental health of transgender children, and may lead to additional suicides of transgender teens, who already attempt suicide at rates much higher than their peers, studies show.

State Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo, the sponsor of the measure and an emergency room physician, discounted the potential harmful effects of it in favor of the benefits of preventing what he claimed are the negative effects of "unproven" medical procedures.

"Gender-related procedures on children are growing at an alarming rate in the United States while other countries are scaling back their use. Since these procedures have irreversible and life-altering effects, it is appropriate and necessary for our state to make sure these procedures are performed only on adults who can make the decision on their own behalf," Johnson said.

His proposal was backed by several individuals living outside Indiana, who currently are traveling the country speaking to Republican-led state legislatures considering enacting similar statutes, about their regret at undergoing gender transition treatment — nearly all as adults.

The panel ultimately voted 8-3 to send the proposal to the full Senate for further review, revision and a decision, likely next week, on advancing it to the House.

Among Northwest Indiana committee members, the plan was supported by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, the committee chairman; tentatively backed by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores; and opposed by state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary.

Then, in the afternoon, the House approved legislation authorizing parents and guardians to ignore their child's preferred gender if it does not match the child's biological sex, so long as the adult's treatment of the child does not amount to physical abuse or neglect.

House Bill 1407 stems from a single legal case, currently awaiting review by the Indiana Supreme Court, where the Department of Child Services removed a 16-year-old transgender child from their home due to an untreated eating disorder and self-isolating as a result of the mother's alleged verbal and emotional abuse of the child because of the child's gender identity.

The measure also would codify an expansive list of parental rights by barring the state, or a local government or school, from infringing on the ability of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their child, unless the governmental entity demonstrates the infringement is a compelling interest and as narrowly tailored as possible.

State Rep. Dale DeVon, R-Granger, the sponsor of the legislation, said it will prevent the further breakdown of Hoosier families by "stopping the transgender movement" and protecting Hoosiers from "government overreach."

Critics of the plan, including state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, said it makes "radical changes to long-established principles of law" and "will make it harder to protect our children" by blocking DCS from intervening in cases where children, particularly transgender children, are suffering harm due to verbal or emotional torment by their parents.

Northwest Indiana lawmakers split their votes on the measure along party lines, with every Republican representative in favor and every Democrat opposed. State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, was absent.

It's not yet clear how the parental rights set to be guaranteed by the House proposal comport with the denial of health care for transgender children in the Senate plan, if parents truly are free to direct the health care of their child without unnecessary state infringement.

Separately, the House also agreed to decide Thursday or Monday whether to send the Senate legislation prohibiting any human sexuality instruction to children in kindergarten through 3rd grade at all public and charter schools in the state.

House Bill 1608 additionally bars school personnel from using a name, pronoun, title or another word to identify a student if it's inconsistent with the child's biological sex, and obligates the school to "out" any student to his or her parents if the child requests to be identified by an alternative name or pronoun.

Katie Blair, Indiana ACLU director of advocacy and public policy, suggested all of these policies, which she dubbed the "slate of hate," are likely to face legal challenges if eventually enacted into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who last year saw his veto of a prohibition on transgender girls participating girls' sports teams overridden by the General Assembly.

At the same time, Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican who announced Wednesday he'll seek reelection in 2024, has said he's eager to stand up to the "left’s radical transgender ideology" that he claims is "destructive, harmful and disconnected from reality."

Finally, at the end of the day, the House voted 53-34 to insert in House Bill 1001, the two-year state budget proposal, a complete prohibition on any state spending to support the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender and Reproduction at Indiana University in Bloomington.

State Rep. Lorissa Sweet, R-Wabash, the sponsor of the budget amendment, claimed alleged misdeeds by scientist Alfred Kinsey, who died in 1956, means IU has explicitly supported and harbored sexual predators ever since, and correspondingly should be denied all state funding.

The actual mission of the Kinsey Institute is to foster and promote a greater understanding of human sexuality and relationships through research, outreach, education and historical preservation, records show.

The Kinsey Institute funding restriction was opposed by all Northwest Indiana representatives, except state Reps. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron; Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer; and Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie. Soliday and state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, did not vote.

