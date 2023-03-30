The top Democrat in the Indiana Senate is claiming that the need of some lawmakers to signal their hostility toward transgender Hoosiers is trumping their commitment to the conservative spending of taxpayer dollars.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 38-9 along party lines Thursday to send House Enrolled Act 1569 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed. It previously passed the Republican-controlled House, 68-24.

Supporters of the measure say it will save money by prohibiting the state from paying for "sexual reassignment surgery" for transgender individuals incarcerated at the Department of Correction — even if the surgery is deemed medically necessary.

Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, the sponsor of the plan, said she doubts that sex reassignment surgery is an appropriate treatment for gender dysphoria, describing the treatment as "unproven, irreversible and life-altering" in an echo of the talking points GOP lawmakers used Monday before approving Senate Enrolled Act 480 denying gender-affirming care to transgender minors.

To date, no Indiana prison inmates have undergone state-funded gender-affirming surgery. The one inmate who recently secured a court order authorizing the surgery still would be able to get it, under the plan.

One additional inmate is seeking surgery authorization from the state. That person automatically would be denied if the measure is exacted into law.

However, under federal law, prison inmates are entitled to receive health care to address serious medical needs. The failure to provide that care may be deemed "cruel and unusual punishment," which is prohibited by the 8th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which serves Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, already ruled in a Wisconsin case that states cannot deny transgender inmates access to surgical remedies for gender dysphoria.

"What we are doing in this piece of legislation is a direct violation of the 8th Amendment," said Taylor, an attorney. "The lawsuit, once this person sues, is going to cost us more than if we had just paid for the surgery."

Donato insisted, reading from prepared remarks, that the Wisconsin case is different because Wisconsin sought to deny its prison inmates access to cross-sex hormone treatments as well as reassignment surgery.

She said Indiana will continue paying for transgender prison inmates to receive hormone treatments in an effort to ensure that the surgery ban passes legal muster.

In response, Taylor said he can't believe the General Assembly is changing public policy to target a single individual and inviting a lawsuit he's certain the state will lose.

"This is going to cost us money — for one case," Taylor said. "We're talking about taxpayer money and we should be stewards" of it.

Records show that the attorney general's office has paid out millions of dollars in legal fees to the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union in the wake of its successful challenges to various unconstitutional state laws and policies, including restrictions on abortion access and attempting to prohibit Syrian refugee resettlement in the state.

