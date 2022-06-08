Indiana localities sign on to $507M statewide opioid settlement

All Indiana local governments that filed lawsuits in recent years against three opioid drug distributors and one opioid drug manufacturer have agreed to participate in a single, statewide settlement — instead of continuing to pursue their legal claims on their own.

Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican originally from Munster, confirmed Wednesday that every Indiana county, city and town seeking reimbursement of their expenses linked to the opioid abuse crisis has joined the settlement agreement reached by the state against Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson.

Many localities last year opted out of the $507 million agreement after the Republican-controlled General Assembly devised a distribution scheme for the money in House Enrolled Act 1001 that left most spending decisions in the hands of state officials.

A new state law enacted in March, House Enrolled Act 1193, restructured the settlement distribution plan by enabling local leaders to control how more of the money is spent.

Either way, the agreement requires a substantial majority of the funds go toward opioid treatment and prevention programs.

"Today marks a milestone victory in our battle against drug addiction," Rokita said. "This scourge has inflicted such unspeakable pain on so many Hoosiers. We are fighting daily for our families, friends and neighbors. By all of us working together, we can ensure a brighter day is coming."

Records show the Indiana settlement is part of a $26 billion agreement resolving the allegations of 46 states and many units of local government against the four companies.

"No amount of money will ever compensate families for the loss of loved ones," Rokita said. "But a settlement of this magnitude helps prevent similar types of corporate irresponsibility from ever happening again."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.