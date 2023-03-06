Indiana lawmakers want to learn more about the effects routine exposure to fire prevention chemicals potentially has had on the health of Hoosier firefighters, past and present.

The House recently voted 94-0 in favor of legislation directing the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish a biomonitoring pilot program tasked with collecting information from 1,000 firefighters throughout the state.

If enacted into law, firefighters who agree to participate in the program will have their blood tested for PFAS levels in an effort to determine whether, and to what extent, elevated PFAS levels have negative health implications.

“We know that due to the nature of their important work, firefighters are exposed to these harmful chemicals,” said state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point.

“What we don’t have is a complete picture of the levels of PFAS in their bodies. Gathering this information will provide us opportunities to monitor those with concerning levels, track exposure trends and make smart policy decisions that could save lives,” she added.

PFAS chemicals, also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often are applied to firefighting apparel and gear because they are heat-resistant. But firefighters then can absorb the chemicals into their body when they sweat. PFAS also may be found in the flame-retardant foam firefighters sometimes use to extinguish fires.

The National Cancer Institute recognizes PFAS as a possible human carcinogen and currently is conducting a variety of research studies to learn the risk of cancer and other health outcomes attributable to PFAS exposure.

Olthoff said House Bill 1219 complements the federal effort by requiring Indiana’s DHS, Department of Environmental Management and Department of Health to team up to collect PFAS testing samples from current and retired Hoosier firefighters, and assess the results.

Specifically, the measure directs the agencies to submit a report to the General Assembly and the governor by July 1, 2027, summarizing their findings, along with recommendations for reducing PFAS exposure among Hoosier firefighters.

House Bill 1341, also sponsored by Olthoff, already takes a step toward that goal by mandating all firefighting gear purchased in Indiana beginning July 1, 2024, include a permanently affixed label indicating whether it contains PFAS, so firefighters at least will know if their protective equipment includes substances that may cause cancer.

“We know that PFAS are in firefighting gear, so we need to do more to spread awareness about the issue and further encourage manufacturers to bring alternative options to the marketplace,” Olthoff said.

The Senate is expected to evaluate both legislative proposals in the weeks ahead and decide whether to send them to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Holcomb previously enacted a 2020 statute prohibiting the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS during training exercises in Indiana.

Since 2022, the state also has offered to collect and dispose of PFAS foam from local fire departments at no cost to the departments.

“When we first began collection, we set a lofty goal to collect 30,000 gallons of PFAS foam. We have exceeded that goal in less than a year’s time and are still scheduling more pick-ups,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess.

“This is a major accomplishment in protecting the environment and the health of our bravest Hoosiers.”

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores