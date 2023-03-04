Indiana Medicaid has started mailing redetermination notices to selected members directing them to verify their eligibility to receive medical care through the federal-state health coverage program.

One in 3 Indiana adults and children, or 2.2 million Hoosiers, are enrolled in Medicaid, which goes by a variety of names, including the Healthy Indiana Plan, Hoosier Care Connect, Hoosier Healthwise and Medicaid Managed Care.

One-twelfth of the state’s Medicaid population is scheduled for an eligibility review each month between April 2023 and March 2024, according to the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA).

FSSA said most Medicaid eligibility redeterminations can be done automatically using information the state already has available.

In some situations, however, the state needs to ask the member for information about themselves and their family, such as current address, employment status, income, age and family size.

FSSA is urging Medicaid members to respond promptly to any mailings they receive regarding eligibility determinations, proactively update or establish their Medicaid account online at FSSABenefits.IN.gov, or call 800-403-0864 for assistance.

Individuals deemed ineligible for continued Medicaid enrollment will be instructed by FSSA to purchase health insurance through the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace or another outlet. Hoosiers age 65 and older will be directed to enroll in Medicare.

At this time, Medicaid co-payments, premiums and contributions are not being charged or collected. Members subject to cost-sharing will receive notice at least one month before cost-sharing resumes, according to FSSA.

Medicaid eligibility checks were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic in favor of continuous enrollment to ensure that no Medicaid beneficiary would lose their health coverage at a time when it potentially was most needed.

A new federal law phasing out the extra 6.2% of state Medicaid costs paid by the feds in exchange for continuous enrollment has prompted Indiana to again try to find and remove every ineligible Hoosier from the Medicaid rolls.

FSSA officials recently told state lawmakers that 375,000 to 500,000 Indiana Medicaid recipients no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage due to an increase in earnings, access to employer-sponsored health insurance or some other reason.

