Indiana needs significant public health reforms, governor's commission finds

The first deep dive in decades investigating the status of Indiana's public health systems has identified nearly three dozen areas in need of improvement.

The recently released final report of the Governor's Public Health Commission finds Hoosier health was woefully lacking even before the COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant gaps in the capability of the state and local health departments to respond in a crisis.

For example, the commission notes life expectancy in Indiana declined to 77 years in 2019 from a high of 77.5 years in 2010 — nearly two years less than the national average of 78.8 years, and lower than 39 of the 50 states.

The Hoosier State also is among the worst in the country for mental health, infant mortality, early adult mortality, obesity, smoking rate and suicide, according to the commission.

"Indiana ranks very favorably in economics, opportunity, education and public safety. However, our public health metrics rank us amongst the lowest in the nation. Business and industry require a healthy workforce for our Indiana economy to continue to grow," said former state Sen. Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville, commission co-chairman.

To turn those numbers around, the 15-member commission is recommending significant changes be implemented as soon as possible to public health governance, services and infrastructure; workforce; funding; data and analytics; emergency preparedness; and childhood and adolescent health.

Specifically, it's urging the governor and General Assembly to ensure stable, recurring and accessible funding, and additional support if needed, so every local health department can provide foundational health services.

In addition, the commission recommends enhancing health care workforce recruitment, training and retention efforts, while also expanding data analytics resources for local health departments.

It also is endorsing emergency preparedness improvements, including steps to address the shortage of emergency medical services personnel, and increasing the number of school nurses to boost access to school-based health services.

"Public health plays an integral role in the health of our youngest and most vulnerable Hoosiers, and their health outcomes often serve as broader indicators of the health of the state as a whole. That’s why we need to make sure our public health system keeps them at the forefront of policy making and program delivery," said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.

Implementing the recommendations won't be cheap. The commission said Indiana currently spends about $55 per person in state and federal funds each year on public health programs and services. The national average is $91 per person.

The cost of doing nothing, however, is much higher, with chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, lung disease, kidney disease and stroke, costing Indiana $75.5 billion a year; obesity and diabetes annually causing $8.4 billion in productivity losses among Hoosier workers; and smoking responsible for nearly $3 billion in annual health care costs, according to the commission.

"Our opportunity for health begins long before we are sick — in our homes, at school and work, and in our neighborhoods and communities. It requires the power of prevention and fair opportunities for all people, regardless of age, race, ability or income," said Kim Irwin, administrator of the Indiana Public Health Association.

"Our public health system is the foundation of this power of prevention, and it requires funding, infrastructure, capacity, and expertise on par with the clinical systems that treat injury and illness once they occur," she added.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who convened the commission nearly a year ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said he's pleased with its accomplishments, and he plans to continue working to ensure "Hoosiers can access the services they need to achieve their best health, regardless of where they live."

"I am overly grateful to the commission for the countless hours it has invested in this process and to the hundreds of Hoosiers who have commented throughout the process. I look forward to reviewing the recommendations and taking the next steps toward building a stronger public health system," Holcomb said.

Public health is expected to be a top issue during the 2023 session of the Republican-controlled General Assembly that's due to convene at the Statehouse in early January to, among other things, adopt a new two-year state budget.

A complete copy of the Governor's Public Health Commission report is available online at nwi.com.