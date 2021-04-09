Indiana offering small businesses another $60 million in coronavirus relief

Indiana is offering small businesses another $60 million collectively in grants for coronavirus relief.

Businesses can apply for Restart Grant funds to cover payroll, insurance, rent, mortgage payments, utilities and other expenses incurred between March 1 of last year and May 1 of this year.

Founded last May, the state-run program has provided $34 million in working capital to small business owners and entrepreneurs thus far. Indiana received more federal funds from the CARES Act to keep the program going.

“I’m grateful to the Indiana General Assembly for their supportive collaboration that made it possible to extend this program for Hoosier entrepreneurs," Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "The Small Business Restart Grant program has already done a tremendous amount to get small businesses back on track, and this extended relief funding will continue accelerating our economy’s recovery.”

The state will offer grants of up to 100% for payroll and up to 80% of other expenses.