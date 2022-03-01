Indiana poised to ban already prohibited 'coerced abortions'

Indiana law already requires "the voluntary and informed consent of the pregnant woman" prior to obtaining an abortion, and coercing a woman into having an abortion already is a crime under the state's intimidation statute.

Nevertheless, the Republican-controlled General Assembly has agreed to create a new crime of "coerced abortion" that would punish anyone "who knowingly or intentionally coerces a pregnant woman to have an abortion" with up to 2 1/2 years in prison.

House Enrolled Act 1217 won final approval, 74-17, Tuesday in the House, after last week passing the Senate, 38-10. It now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.

The legislation was relatively noncontroversial compared to most Indiana abortion measures because it largely duplicates existing law.

The new components include the addition of a 12th mandatory advisory statement — "that no one has the right to coerce the pregnant woman to have an abortion" — to the long list of things Indiana law requires a pregnant person be shown and told about abortion at least 18 hours before their procedure.

In addition, the legislation mandates an abortion provider who suspects a woman is being coerced into having an abortion, despite her denials, to delay the abortion for at least 24 hours and immediately contact law enforcement who must immediately investigate the allegation.

Supporters of the measure said even though state records show Indiana abortion providers only ever have suspected three women of being potentially coerced into abortion, they claim national data show many women who have had an abortion felt pressure before undergoing the procedure.

"This bill is not about limiting abortions, it is about protecting women and children. No one should ever be forced to have an abortion against their will," said state Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, the sponsor.

Opponents suggested King's proposal is not needed because health care providers already are attuned to domestic violence issues, and a law directing abortion providers to immediately trigger a law enforcement investigation is likely to put a pregnant woman at greater risk from the person allegedly forcing her to have an abortion.

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, the state's largest abortion provider, said it views the legislation as another in Indiana's long history of abortion restrictions — often later struck down by federal courts — that aim to make abortion access as difficult as possible.

