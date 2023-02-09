The state of Indiana appears to be buying a federal lawsuit with the first anti-transgender policy proposal to advance this year out of a House committee.

House Bill 1569 would prohibit the Indiana Department of Correction from using any state or federal dollars to provide "sexual reassignment surgery" to state prison inmates, even if the surgery is deemed medically necessary.

To date, no person incarcerated in the Department of Correction has undergone state-funded gender-affirming surgery. The one inmate who recently secured a court order authorizing the surgery still would be able to get it under the plan.

State Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville, the sponsor, said she wants to make sure none of the 35 other transgender inmates currently receiving hormone therapy, out of a total DOC population of 22,918 people, can access surgery for their gender dysphoria.

"This bill would clearly define state policy on the issue of inmates seeking treatment within the Department of Correction," Mayfield said.

Under federal law, prison inmates are entitled to receive health care to address serious medical needs. The failure to provide that care may be deemed "cruel and unusual punishment," which is prohibited by the 8th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Katie Blair, Indiana ACLU public policy director, told the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee on Wednesday that this legislation shows complete indifference to a serious medical need, and potentially opens the door for the state to ignore the other serious medical needs of incarcerated individuals.

"In short, this bill is wildly unconstitutional," Blair said. "We will use every tool available to us to fight this."

In response, Deputy Attorney General Aaron Craft seemed to suggest Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican originally from Munster, would welcome the opportunity to take his anti-transgender activism from Twitter to the courtroom.

"We are prepared to defend it," Craft said.

Records show the attorney general's office has paid out millions of dollars in legal fees to the ACLU following successful challenges to unconstitutional state laws and policies restricting abortion access and attempting to prohibit Syrian refugee resettlement in the state.

Notwithstanding that history, the Republican-led panel voted 10-3 to advance the legislation to the full House for further consideration.

A series of similar anti-transgender proposals are expected to be debated and approved by House and Senate committees prior to each chamber's upcoming deadline for committee action in about two weeks.

