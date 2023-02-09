The state of Indiana appears to be buying a federal lawsuit with the first anti-transgender policy proposal to advance this year out of a House committee.
House Bill 1569 would prohibit the Indiana Department of Correction from using any state or federal dollars to provide "sexual reassignment surgery" to state prison inmates, even if the surgery is deemed medically necessary.
To date, no person incarcerated in the Department of Correction has undergone state-funded gender-affirming surgery. The one inmate who recently secured a court order authorizing the surgery still would be able to get it under the plan.
State Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville, the sponsor, said she wants to make sure none of the 35 other transgender inmates currently receiving hormone therapy, out of a total DOC population of 22,918 people, can access surgery for their gender dysphoria.
"This bill would clearly define state policy on the issue of inmates seeking treatment within the Department of Correction," Mayfield said.
Under federal law, prison inmates are entitled to receive health care to address serious medical needs. The failure to provide that care may be deemed "cruel and unusual punishment," which is prohibited by the 8th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Katie Blair, Indiana ACLU public policy director, told the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee on Wednesday that this legislation shows complete indifference to a serious medical need, and potentially opens the door for the state to ignore the other serious medical needs of incarcerated individuals.
"In short, this bill is wildly unconstitutional," Blair said. "We will use every tool available to us to fight this."
In response, Deputy Attorney General Aaron Craft seemed to suggest Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican originally from Munster, would welcome the opportunity to take his
anti-transgender activism from Twitter to the courtroom.
"We are prepared to defend it," Craft said.
Records show the attorney general's office has paid out
millions of dollars in legal fees to the ACLU following successful challenges to unconstitutional state laws and policies restricting abortion access and attempting to prohibit Syrian refugee resettlement in the state.
Notwithstanding that history, the Republican-led panel voted 10-3 to advance the legislation to the full House for further consideration.
A series of similar anti-transgender proposals are expected to be debated and approved by House and Senate committees prior to each chamber's upcoming deadline for committee action in about two weeks.
Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
1st House District
Represents: Hammond, Whiting
Experience: State representative since 2018; retired Cook County, Ill., probation officer
Committees: Environmental Affairs; Family, Children and Human Affairs; Natural Resources
Provided
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
2nd House District
Represents: East Chicago, Gary (west side), Hammond (east side)
Experience: State representative since 2016; small business owner
Committees: Government and Regulatory Reform; Roads and Transportation (ranking member); Ways and Means
Provided
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
3rd House District
Represents: Gary (downtown and east side), Hobart, Lake Station, New Chicago
Experience: State representative since 2018; attorney
Committees: Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development (ranking member); Courts and Criminal Code; Government and Regulatory Reform
Provided
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
4th House District
Represents: Valparaiso, Kouts
Experience: State representative since 2006; aviation safety consultant
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Roads and Transportation; Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications (chairman)
Provided
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
9th House District
Represents: Michigan City, Beverly Shores, Chesterton, Long Beach
Experience: State representative since 2018; retired small business owner
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Environmental Affairs; Natural Resources (ranking member)
Provided
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
10th House District
Represents: Portage, Burns Harbor, Dune Acres, Ogden Dunes, Porter, South Haven
Experience: State representative since 2008; financial solutions associate
Committees: Employment, Labor and Pensions; Financial Institutions; Veterans Affairs and Public Safety
Provided
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
11th House District
Represents: Hebron, Cedar Lake, DeMotte, Lowell, Morocco, Roselawn, Schneider
Experience: State representative since 2014; farmer, former state environmental regulator
Committees: Agriculture and Rural Development (chairman); Courts and Criminal Code; Environmental Affairs
Provided
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster
12th House District
Represents: Munster, Griffith, Highland
Experience: State representative since 2020; small businessman
Committees: Financial Institutions (ranking member); Veterans Affairs and Public Safety; Ways and Means
Provided
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
14th House District
Represents: Gary (south side), Merrillville, unincorporated Calumet Township
Experience: State representative since 1990; education professor at Indiana University Northwest
Committees: Education (ranking member); Financial Institutions; Local Government
Provided
State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville
State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville
15th House District
Represents: Dyer, Schererville, St. John
Experience: State representative 2012-18, reelected 2020; small business owner
Committees: Financial Institutions; Rules and Legislative Procedures; Ways and Means
Provided
State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer
State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer
16th House District
Represents: Rensselaer, Knox
Experience: State representative since 2022; farmer
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Environmental Affairs (vice chairman); Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications
Provided
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point
19th House District
Represents: Crown Point, Hobart, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Wheeler, Winfield
Experience: State representative 2014-2018, reelected 2020; small business owner
Committees: Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development (vice chairwoman); Family, Children and Human Affairs; Rules and Legislative Procedures
Provided
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
20th House District
Represents: LaPorte
Experience: State representative since 2016; small business owner
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Government and Regulatory Reform; Roads and Transportation (chairman)
Provided
State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland
State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland
1st Senate District
Represents: Highland, Dyer, Griffith, Merrillville, St. John, Schererville
Experience: State senator since 2022; project manager
Committees: Education and Career Development; Environmental Affairs; Local Government; Pensions and Labor
Provided
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
2nd Senate District
Represents: East Chicago, Hammond, Munster, Whiting
Experience: State senator since 2008, previously served 1994-98; attorney
Committees: Appropriations; Ethics (vice chairman); Insurance and Financial Institutions (ranking member); Judiciary (ranking member); Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
3rd Senate District
Represents: Gary, Hobart, Lake Station, Merrillville, New Chicago
Experience: State senator since 2016; community relations manager
Committees: Appropriations (ranking member); Health and Provider Services; Public Policy; Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton
State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton
4th Senate District
Represents: Chesterton, Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Michigan City, Portage
Experience: State senator since 2021; attorney
Committees: Corrections and Criminal Law (ranking member); Ethics; Judiciary; Local Government (ranking member); Pensions and Labor; Rules and Legislative Procedure
Provided
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
5th Senate District
Represents: Valparaiso, Hebron, Jasper County, Wheeler
Experience: State senator since 2007; attorney
Committees: Appropriations; Health and Provider Services (chairman); Rules and Legislative Procedure; Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
6th Senate District
Represents: Lowell, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, DeMotte, Winfield
Experience: State senator since 2014, state representative 2012-14; small business owner
Committees: Environmental Affairs (chairman); Judiciary; Local Government; Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
8th Senate District
Represents: LaPorte County
Experience: State senator since 2016; consultant
Committees: Corrections and Criminal Law; Health and Provider Services; Local Government
Provided
