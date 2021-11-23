Indiana poised to set new rules for companies with COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Nevertheless, House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said he's confident the proposal will advance to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and be signed into law.

"Indiana is successfully moving beyond the pandemic, and we've been working collaboratively with our Senate colleagues and the governor on responsibly closing out the state of emergency while protecting Hoosiers from overreaching federal mandates," Huston said.

Even if enacted into law, the Indiana vaccine mandate opt-outs and testing alternative likely would be superseded should the federal government's vaccine mandates for employees at federal contractors, most health care providers, and companies with more than 100 workers survive various pending court challenges, including three lawsuits filed by Indiana.

The legislation also aims to bring an end to the governor's continuing COVID-19 emergency declaration by incorporating the remaining provisions of Holcomb's COVID-19 executive orders into state law.

Under the plan, the state health commissioner would gain the authority to issue an emergency declaration to ensure Indiana continues receiving enhanced federal Medicaid and food assistance because of the pandemic, as well as the power to issue a standing health order to permit the COVID-19 vaccine be provided to children ages 5-11 with their parents' consent.