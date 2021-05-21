Indiana ranked as 9th least safe state during coronavirus pandemic

With only about 40% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Indiana ranked as the 9th least safe state during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study.

The personal finance website WalletHub ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia on the basis of coronavirus transmission, positive tests, hospitalizations, deaths and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

WalletHub's Safest States During COVID-19 study ranked Indiana 41st in vaccination rate, 38th in positive testing rate, 38th in hospitalization rate, 31st in death rate, and 30th in transmission rate.

“The most important thing that residents can do to increase the safety of their community and state is to get vaccinated. While the vaccines being offered have a high efficacy, how well they are able to curb the pandemic also depends on the share of the population that chooses to get vaccinated,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst.

The nation has been getting closer to herd immunity as more people get inoculated with one of the three vaccines that have gotten emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but some experts say that will require 75% of the population to get vaccinated.