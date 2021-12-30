Indiana ranks as least safe state during pandemic, study finds

"As the U.S. continues its efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and prepares for a potential winter surge, staying safe is one of Americans’ top concerns. Safety is also essential for getting the economy back on track, as the lower COVID-19 transmission and deaths are in a state, the fewer restrictions there will be and the more confidence people will have to shop in person," the personal finance site said in the study. "While the country has mostly reopened, we’ll only be able to completely get back to life as normal once most of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. The good news is that the U.S. is picking up speed with vaccination, as around 61% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Dec. 14."