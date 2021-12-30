Indiana ranks as least safe state during pandemic, study finds

Indiana just set a new daily record for COVID-19 deaths and saw a record 25.1% of hospitals suffer a critical staffing shortage.
The Hoosier State reported more than 12,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, a 42% increase over the previous single-day record of 8,436 on Dec. 2 in 2020, according to Indiana University Associate Professor of Economics Micah Pollak.
And Indiana ranked as the least safe state in the nation for coronavirus, according to a recent WalletHub study.
Indiana had the 48th-lowest vaccination rate, was tied with Michigan for the second-highest positive testing rate and was tied for fifth with Ohio and Michigan for the highest hospitalization rate, the recent study found.
"As the U.S. continues its efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and prepares for a potential winter surge, staying safe is one of Americans’ top concerns. Safety is also essential for getting the economy back on track, as the lower COVID-19 transmission and deaths are in a state, the fewer restrictions there will be and the more confidence people will have to shop in person," the personal finance site said in the study. "While the country has mostly reopened, we’ll only be able to completely get back to life as normal once most of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. The good news is that the U.S. is picking up speed with vaccination, as around 61% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Dec. 14."
After Indiana, the least safe states in the union were Kentucky, Wyoming, Arizona, Ohio, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Kansas, Tennessee and South Dakota, WalletHub found.
"Some states are already safer than others, though, based on how well they have kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinating," WalletHub said in its report. "In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. Our data set includes the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated."
The Delaware County Health Department that represents the Muncie area in Central Indiana cited the findings while encouraging people to get vaccinated.
"As we head into the holidays, it remains paramount: please get vaccinated," the health department posted on Facebook. "To schedule your vaccine or booster shot, visit OurShot.in.gov or call 211."
