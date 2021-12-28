Indiana sets new daily record for COVID-19 deaths reported to the state

The Indiana Department of Health tallied 5,815 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including 690 new infections in Lake County, 157 in Porter County and 75 in LaPorte County — not including positive results from home COVID-19 testing kits.

That was the highest statewide number of daily cases since Jan. 8, 2021. Though it may have been influenced by holiday reporting delays.

At the same time, data show 3,058 individuals were hospitalized Monday in Indiana with COVID-19 — straining hospital capacity for all medical services.

For example, just 12 of the 208 intensive care unit hospital beds in Northwest Indiana were available Monday night, according to the state health agency.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to speak about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Indiana at 1:30 p.m. Region time Wednesday. His presentation can be viewed live online at: in.gov/gov/live.

State and local health officials are continuing to recommend Hoosiers age 5 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to minimize their risk of contracting, getting seriously ill or dying because of the virus.