Indiana sets new daily record for COVID-19 deaths reported to the state

More COVID-19 deaths were reported to the Indiana Department of Health on Monday than on any preceding day in the 21 months and 21 days since the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the Hoosier State.
Altogether, 170 additional Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, including 23 people on Christmas Eve and 34 people on both Christmas Day and Sunday, according to preliminary counts.
In Northwest Indiana, newly reported COVID-19 deaths totaled 16 in Lake County, two in Porter County and one in LaPorte County, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
The state's COVID-19 daily death toll is expected to remain high in the days ahead as mortality data delayed because of the holiday is transmitted to the state health agency.
Records show the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana since the start of the pandemic now totals 18,930 when confirmed COVID-19 deaths (18,280) and probable COVID-19 deaths (650) are added together.
That's nearly the entire population of St. John (20,303) killed by COVID-19 in less than two years.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 fatality count also may grow in the days ahead as the state's daily COVID-19 infection and hospitalization numbers are near their all-time peaks.
The Indiana Department of Health tallied 5,815 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including 690 new infections in Lake County, 157 in Porter County and 75 in LaPorte County — not including positive results from home COVID-19 testing kits.
That was the highest statewide number of daily cases since Jan. 8, 2021. Though it may have been influenced by holiday reporting delays.
At the same time, data show 3,058 individuals were hospitalized Monday in Indiana with COVID-19 — straining hospital capacity for all medical services.
For example, just 12 of the 208 intensive care unit hospital beds in Northwest Indiana were available Monday night, according to the state health agency.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to speak about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Indiana at 1:30 p.m. Region time Wednesday. His presentation can be viewed live online at: in.gov/gov/live.
State and local health officials are continuing to recommend Hoosiers age 5 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to minimize their risk of contracting, getting seriously ill or dying because of the virus.
The free vaccine is available at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.
Since the start of the pandemic, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 97.1% of Indiana's 1.2 million total COVID-19 infections, 99.94% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99.97% of the state's COVID-19 deaths, according to the Indiana Department of Health.