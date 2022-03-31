Indiana steel executive named AIST Steelmaker of the Year

An Indiana steel executive has been named by the Association for Iron & Steel Technology as the 2022 AIST Steelmaker of the Year.
Mark Millett, CEO of Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics, will be honored with the award for his impact on the industry and his business.
He's slated to be honored in May at AISTech 2022 — The Iron & Steel Technology Conference and Exposition in Pittsburgh. It's the largest annual gathering of the international technical association of more than 15,500 professionals and students affiliated with the steel industry, which works to advance the technical development of iron and steel.
"Millett is awarded Steelmaker of the Year in recognition of his innovative and steadfast leadership to guide the strategic growth of Steel Dynamics Inc. by fostering a culture recognized for valuing personal safety, customer service, social responsibility and shareholder value; his commitment to transformational technologies and green steelmaking; his advocacy on behalf of the North American steel industry; and his more than 40 years of dedication to the advancement of iron and steel," the Association for Iron & Steel Technology said in a press release.
He co-founded the Fort Wayne-based mini-mill company in 1993, helping it grow to one of the largest steel companies in the United States. It's the third largest producer of carbon steel products and makes up to 13 million tons of steel a year.
He has served on the company's board since the beginning and was named CEO in 2012.
"Millett has served on the company’s board of directors since its inception and was named chief executive officer in January 2012. Since that time, the company has grown significantly through organic growth investments, the transformational acquisition of the Columbus Flat Roll Division, and the acquisition of the Heartland Flat Roll Division," the Association for Iron & Steel Technology said in a news release. "Under his leadership, the company is continuing its extensive growth strategy through the greenfield construction of a technologically advanced, state-of-the-art, electric arc furnace flat-roll steel mill in Texas."
