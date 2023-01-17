Indiana Supreme Court weighs constitutionality of near-total abortion ban Thursday

The Indiana Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Thursday in a case that could determine whether women and girls in the Hoosier State continue to have relatively unimpeded access to abortion.

At issue is whether the near-total abortion ban enacted in August by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb infringes on liberties guaranteed by the Indiana Constitution.

The 60-minute hearing before the five Republican-appointed justices is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Region time. It can be viewed online, either live or later, at the courts.in.gov website.

Following oral arguments, the Supreme Court typically takes at least a few months, and sometimes much longer, to issue a ruling.

Senate Enrolled Act 1, which briefly took effect Sept. 15, prohibits all abortions in Indiana from the moment of conception, except within 10 weeks of fertilization for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or 20 weeks if necessary to prevent serious physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

The statute also would shut down abortion services at Planned Parenthood clinics by requiring every abortion be completed in a hospital or hospital-owned surgical center and put doctors at risk of losing their medical license if they fail to sufficiently justify the legal basis for an abortion.

Republican Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction Sept. 22 halting enforcement of the near-total abortion ban because she concluded the law likely runs afoul the Indiana Constitution.

Hanlon said the declarations in Article I, Section 1 of the Constitution that all people have a right to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," and that government exists for the "peace, safety and well-being" of the people, are judicially enforceable rights state courts previously have recognized include the right to bodily autonomy.

The judge said it remains an open question whether a specific right to privacy exists under the Indiana Constitution, along with a corresponding right to abortion access.

But she noted Indiana courts have long recognized that the state Constitution provides greater protection than the U.S. Constitution in some privacy-related circumstances, such as the right to consult counsel prior to consenting to a police search. As a result, she said, the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 Dobbs decision repealing the right to abortion Roe v. Wade established in 1973 does not limit the enhanced privacy protections guaranteed to Hoosiers.

"Regardless of whether the right is framed as a privacy right, a right to bodily autonomy, a right of self-determination, a bundle of liberty rights, or by some other appellation, there is a reasonable likelihood that decisions about family planning, including decisions about whether to carry a pregnancy to term — are included in Article I, Section 1's protections," Hanlon said.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, through Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher, is expected to argue at the Supreme Court that Hanlon got it wrong.

"In no event does Section 1 protect a right to abortion — a practice prohibited as criminal before, during and after the adoption of Indiana’s 1816 and 1851 constitutions. The trial court’s recognition of a novel abortion right rests on the unprecedented notion that judges can disregard constitutional limits that offend their sensibilities," Rokita said.

Moreover, Rokita warns in his written briefing to the state high court that if notions like "self-determination," "bodily autonomy" or "privacy" can be read into Section 1, then Indiana's laws prohibiting assisted suicide, recreational drug use or driving without a seat belt similarly are at risk of being struck down.

"The only way to prevent Section 1 from becoming a vehicle for amending the Constitution by judicial fiat is to examine text and history to determine whether a given interest is of such a quality that the founding generation would have considered it fundamental or natural," Rokita said.

Hanlon took exception to that claim by the attorney general when she heard oral arguments Sept. 19, observing the founding generation that wrote Indiana's 1851 Constitution not only failed to recognize women's rights but explicitly prohibited Black and mixed-race individuals from remaining in the state and actively encouraged their return to Africa.

In response, Rokita noted in his brief that even after Indiana remedied those legal deficiencies, state lawmakers continued to ban abortion — or restrict it to the maximum extent possible while Roe was in effect — up to the present day.

"The state has a valid and compelling interest in protecting unborn children who are, at the very least, from the moment of conception a living being and potential human life," he said. "Protecting unborn human beings is consistent with traditional views of ordered liberty, which allows restrictions on liberty to prevent harm to others, and the longstanding, majority view of medical ethicists that physicians should not intentionally kill humans."

The statute was challenged by the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of several abortion providers.

ACLU attorneys are expected at oral arguments to urge the Supreme Court to uphold the constitutional right of Hoosiers to make deeply personal decisions relating to control over their bodies and lives, including whether to carry a pregnancy to term.

"Even though the state has an interest in regulating abortion, Senate Enrolled Act 1 goes too far," the ACLU said in its written briefing for the high court.

"(The law) materially burdens the right to terminate a pregnancy by banning abortion in almost all circumstances. Under (the law's) extremely narrow exceptions, only a tiny fraction of Hoosiers can access vital health care and only if they have suffered rape, incest or certain severe medical threats. Even then, myriad logistical hurdles would prevent eligible Hoosiers from obtaining abortions," it said.

The ACLU also won a second injunction barring enforcement of the near-total abortion ban Dec. 2 from an Indianapolis judge who determined that the law runs afoul of the state’s 2015 Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Rokita separately is pursuing appellate review of that ruling.

Records show Indiana was the first state in the country to legislatively impose new abortion restrictions following the Dobbs decision.

Among Northwest Indiana lawmakers, the 62-38 House in favor of the law vote split along party lines, with the Region's Republican representatives all supporting the near-total abortion ban and the Region's Democratic representatives uniformly opposed.

In the Senate, state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, broke away from many of his fellow Republicans and joined all Region Democrats in voting no. The proposal passed the Senate 28-19, with the support of Northwest Indiana state Sens. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, and Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell.

Holcomb signed the measure into law immediately.

