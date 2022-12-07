Indiana Supreme Court won't hear challenge to governor's COVID-19 business restrictions

The Indiana Supreme Court is declining to assess the legality of Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive orders requiring face masks and limiting restaurant capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic because the Republican's directives no longer are in effect.

The five justices serving on the state's highest court unanimously rejected a request by Yergy's State Road BBQ, a restaurant located in Bluffton, Indiana, to hear its challenge to the public-health measures even though the restaurant isn't bound by them.

The Supreme Court instead agreed to leave undisturbed a May 19 Indiana Court of Appeals ruling affirming the dismissal of Yergy's complaint by the Wells Circuit Court as moot, since there's no longer any remedy the courts possibly can offer.

Judge Rudolph Pyle III, writing on behalf of the three-judge appellate panel, rejected Yergy's assertion its case is a public-interest exception to the judiciary's mootness rule, which generally mandates only actual controversies be resolved through the courts.

Pyle said laws enacted by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in 2021 limiting the ability of local governments to infringe on business operations and requiring legislative input in connection with gubernatorial actions during statewide emergencies eliminate any need to consider this already resolved case under the public-interest exception.

"While the restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic certainly present extraordinary issues involving the limits of executive power during a health emergency, they are not issues, at least as applied to Yergy's, that currently need to be resolved," Pyle said.

According to court records, Yergy's was ordered closed by the Wells County Health Department in August 2020 after the restaurant refused to comply with the state's facemask requirement for restaurant employees and in-person dining capacity limits.

The restaurant initially filed an administrative challenge to the order and later a lawsuit that, among other claims, questioned the constitutionality of the governor's emergency powers as applied to the restaurant and requested a judicial order barring the county health department from enforcing the governor's COVID-19 executive orders.

However, records show both the mask mandate and in-person dining capacity limits were rescinded by Holcomb in early 2021 before the trial court had an opportunity to rule on Yergy's claims, rendering the case moot and prompting its dismissal.

Yergy's continues to operate in Bluffton about 25 miles south of Fort Wayne. It opened a second location in nearby Portland in May 2022.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked in Indiana in January 2022, but quickly declined in subsequent months as more Hoosiers got vaccinated against COVID-19.

Holcomb ended the state's COVID-19 public health emergency March 3, 2022, after an unprecedented 728 days, or just two days shy of two years.

Altogether, COVID-19 has killed more than 25,000 Hoosiers since March 6, 2020, when the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the state, records show.