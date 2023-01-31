Indiana Supreme Court won't immediately review second injunction against abortion law

The Indiana Supreme Court has declined to accept direct appeal of a second preliminary injunction halting enforcement of the state's near-total abortion ban.

As a result, a three-judge panel of the Indiana Court of Appeals will get first crack at reviewing the Dec. 2 ruling by Marion Superior Judge Heather Welch that found Senate Enrolled Act 1 (2022) runs afoul of Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).

Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican originally from Munster, sought to bypass intermediate appellate review in favor of immediate action by the state's highest court, as he did in response to a prior state constitutional challenge to the abortion restrictions.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in that case Jan. 19. A ruling is expected in coming months.

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush did not detail why the high court turned away Rokita's RFRA transfer petition in her one-page order approved Monday by all five justices.

But routing the RFRA case through the Court of Appeals almost certainly will give the litigants more time to develop and refine their arguments before the case, as seems certain, ultimately reaches the Supreme Court.

Indiana's new abortion law prohibiting all abortions from the moment of conception, except in time-limited cases of pregnancies caused by rape or incest, lethal fetal anomaly or a serious risk to the physical health or life of a pregnant woman, has been on hold since Sept. 22 when the initial injunction was issued.

It briefly took effect Sept. 15 after being approved Aug. 5 by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

In her 43-page ruling, Welch said the state abortion restrictions impose a substantial burden on the sincere religious beliefs of the six plaintiffs: three Jewish women, one Muslim woman, one woman with general spiritual beliefs and Hoosier Jews for Choice, a religious organization.

Specifically, Welch found the plaintiffs' religious beliefs, including fetal life beginning long after conception and sometimes not until birth, mandate abortion in specific circumstances prohibited by Indiana's new abortion law, such as general impairment of the physical or mental health of a pregnant woman or a fetal anomaly that would not necessarily be fatal within three months of birth.

Welch noted the plaintiffs, along with the members of Hoosier Jews for Choice, have altered their sexual or reproductive behaviors since the law took effect to prevent pregnancy, since their only alternative is the unacceptable risk of needing an abortion required by their religious beliefs but prohibited by Indiana law.

She said that type of governmental burden on religious exercise is exactly what RFRA — controversially enacted in 2015 by Republican Gov. Mike Pence — was intended to prevent.

Rokita argued the state has a compelling interest in protecting unborn life from the moment of conception, and he claimed the plaintiffs' religious exercise is not substantially burdened because abortion is not a religious practice, "but a secular means to a religious end."