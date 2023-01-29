Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30

Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming end to continuous member enrollment following a federal law change that once again allows states to take health coverage away from ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries.

FSSA officials believe between 375,000 and 500,000 Indiana Medicaid recipients no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage due to an increase in earnings, access to employer-sponsored health insurance or some other reason.

Continuous enrollment allowed those individuals to stay on Medicaid unless they actively quit the program or moved out of state to ensure no one would be without health coverage during the global pandemic.

According to FSSA, most Medicaid eligibility redeterminations will be done automatically over a 12-month period beginning April 1 using information the state already has available.

In some situations, however, the state will need to ask the member for information about themselves and their family, such as current address, employment status and income, age and family size.

FSSA is urging Medicaid members to respond promptly to any mailings they receive regarding eligibility determinations in coming months, proactively update or establish their Medicaid account online at FSSABenefits.IN.gov, or call 800-403-0864 for assistance.

Individuals deemed ineligible for continued Medicaid enrollment will be instructed by FSSA to purchase health insurance through the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace or another outlet. Hoosiers age 65 and up will be directed to enroll in Medicare.

State data show Indiana Medicaid rolls have swelled by nearly 800,000 lives during the pandemic to a projected April 2023 peak of 2.3 million lives, or approximately 1 in 3 Hoosiers.

Medicaid in Indiana goes by a variety of names including the Healthy Indiana Plan, Hoosier Care Connect, Hoosier Healthwise, Medicaid Managed Care, as well as specialized programs for the disabled, institutionalized, nursing home residents, pregnant women and others.

No matter the name, each program jointly is funded by the federal government and Indiana, with the federal government generally picking up about 65% of the cost of health care for covered individuals, or 90% for Hoosiers enrolled in the Healthy Indiana Plan.

While continuous enrollment is in effect, the federal government is paying an extra 6.2% of state Medicaid expenses, or about $540 million a year to Indiana, in exchange for states not investigating eligibility or booting individuals who no longer qualify for Medicaid.

The 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, approved Dec. 29, 2022, by Democratic President Joe Biden, gradually phases out the extra federal subsidy for continuous enrollment over the remainder of this year, regardless of whether the federal COVID-19 public health emergency continues beyond mid-April.

