Indiana workplace injuries fall to historic low
urgent

Workers are shown at a construction site in Munster.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana's rate of nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses fell to a historic low of 3.1 incidents per 100 full-time workers last year.

That's an all-time low and down 6% from a previous low rate of 3.3 injuries or illnesses per 100 workers in 2019.

The Indiana Department of Labor said nonfatal workplace injuries have fallen steadily after hitting an all-time high of 11.3 per 100 workers in 1994, right around when the manufacturing industry was still at its peak in terms of employment before offshoring and automation became more prevalent. 

The manufacturing industry had 3.4 injuries or illnesses per 100 full-time workers in Indiana last year, down from 4.1 incidents in 2018. The rate was 3.7 incidents per 100 workers in transportation and warehousing, down from 4.4 illnesses or injuries in 2018.

Health care and social assistance had the highest rate of injuries or illnesses statewide in 2020 at 6.9 incidents per 100 workers, up dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic from 4.6 injuries or illnesses the previous year. Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting ranked a distant second in Indiana with 4.3 incidents per 100 workers.

The Hoosier State's nonfatal injury and illness rate has fallen 72.57% in the last 25 years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates about 73,800 workers in Indiana were hurt on the job last year, a 10.98% decrease from the 82,900 nonfatal injuries or illnesses suffered in 2019.

About 59.6% of recordable injuries and illnesses in Indiana last year resulted in at least a day away from work, according to the Indiana Department of Labor. That's up 20.25% as compared to the 49.58% of recordable incidents that resulted in a day or more off the job in 2019.

The median number of days off after workplace injuries was 11 last year, a 57% increase over the median number of 7 days in 2019 and 2018.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics comes up with the figures after surveying more than 5,800 companies across the state, representing nearly every industry operating in Indiana and businesses of all sizes.

 
