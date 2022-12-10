Indiana's infant mortality rate ticks up for second consecutive year

Indiana's progress in reducing the state's infant mortality rate, toward the governor's goal of being the lowest in the Midwest by 2024, has taken another step backward.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that infant mortality in the Hoosier State ticked up to 6.7 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, from 6.6 in 2020.

Data show the statewide increase is attributable to a rise in infant mortality among Hispanic Hoosiers to 8.1 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, compared to 6 per 1,000 live births in 2020.

The 2021 rate among white infants fell to 5.4 deaths per 1,000 live births from 5.5, and the infant mortality rate for Black infants was unchanged at 13.2 per 1,000 live births, said Dr. Kris Box, the state health commissioner.

Altogether, that equates to approximately 500 babies born in Indiana during 2021 dying before reaching their first birthdays.

"Every loss of an Indiana baby is heartbreaking, and seeing our rate go up in our Hispanic population is especially troubling after several years of decline," Box said.

Babies die for any number of complex reasons. Many were delivered prematurely or low weight. Poverty, stress, nutrition, pollution and access to health care all can be contributing factors.

Box said the new data reinforce the importance of work underway across the state to improve the health of individuals before they become pregnant and continue that care into and beyond pregnancy, including early prenatal care; mental health and substance use programs; home visiting; and community resources and education on safe sleep, pregnancy spacing and programs designed to reduce preterm and low birth weight.

"While we may still be seeing some impact from the pandemic, when many Hoosiers faced increased barriers in accessing essential care, it will be important to dive more deeply into the data so that we better understand the root causes and can take additional steps to reduce the perinatal risks that contribute to so many of Indiana’s infant deaths," Box said.

Records show Indiana's infant mortality rate was 7.3 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2017 when Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb took office.

He subsequently proclaimed that getting the rate to the lowest among Midwest states by the end of his second term is among the top priorities of his administration.

Data show Indiana's infant mortality rate fell to 6.8 per 1,000 live births in 2018 and 6.5 in 2019, before rising to 6.6 in 2020 and inching up again to 6.7 in 2021.

Indiana's rate will need to drop to about 5.5 per 1,000 live births to best all its neighboring states and get close to 4 to achieve the lowest rate in the Midwest.

