Indiana's near-total abortion ban violates religious freedom protections, judge rules

The state's near-total abortion ban likely will remain unenforceable for the near future after an Indianapolis judge last week determined the statute runs afoul of Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).

Senate Enrolled Act 1, which briefly took effect Sept. 15 after being approved Aug. 5 by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, has been on hold since Sept. 22 when Republican Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon ruled it violates liberties guaranteed by the Indiana Constitution.

The Indiana Supreme Court agreed Oct. 12 to leave in place Hanlon's statewide injunction against the law, requested by the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of several abortion providers, while the five justices consider an appeal filed by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican originally from Munster.

Oral arguments before the state's high court are scheduled for Jan. 12. The Supreme Court typically takes at least two months, and sometimes much longer, before issuing a ruling.

No matter the outcome of that case, however, the RFRA decision Friday by Marion Superior Judge Heather Welch almost certainly tees up a second abortion case for the Supreme Court to decide sometime later next year.

In her 43-page ruling, Welch said the state abortion restrictions — which prohibit all abortions except in time-limited cases of pregnancies caused by rape or incest, lethal fetal anomaly or a serious risk to the physical health or life of a pregnant woman — impose a substantial burden on the sincere religious beliefs of the six plaintiffs: three Jewish women, one Muslim woman, one woman with general spiritual beliefs and Hoosier Jews for Choice, a religious organization.

Specifically, Welch found the plaintiffs' religious beliefs, including fetal life beginning long after conception and sometimes not until birth, mandate abortion in specific circumstances prohibited by Indiana's new abortion law, such as general impairment of the physical or mental health of a pregnant woman or a fetal anomaly that would not necessarily be fatal within three months of birth.

Welch noted the plaintiffs, along with the members of Hoosier Jews for Choice, have altered their sexual or reproductive behaviors since the law took effect to prevent pregnancy, since their only alternative is the unacceptable risk of needing an abortion required by their religious beliefs but prohibited by Indiana law.

She said that type of governmental burden on religious exercise is exactly what RFRA — controversially enacted in 2015 by Republican Gov. Mike Pence — was intended to prevent.

Under Indiana's RFRA, Welch said, a governmental entity may not substantially burden a person's religious exercise, even if the burden results from a rule of general applicability, unless the state demonstrates that application of the burden to the person furthers a compelling governmental interest and is the least restrictive means of furthering that interest.

In this case, Rokita argued the state has a compelling interest in protecting unborn life from the moment of conception, and he claimed the plaintiffs' religious exercise is not substantially burdened because abortion is not a religious practice, "but a secular means to a religious end."

Welch disagreed. She said the U.S. Supreme Court has detailed many activities that, while they may not have religious significance to some people, are religious practices for those who believe, including the ability of closely-held for-profit companies, such as Hobby Lobby, to opt out of paying for contraceptives as part of their employee health plans.

Moreover, Welch said the state cannot unilaterally declare life begins at conception and claim a corresponding compelling governmental interest because the U.S. Supreme Court, in the Hobby Lobby case and elsewhere, has recognized the question of when life begins is a religious one, and the government may not act to benefit religion or particular religions.

"The undisputed evidence establishes that the plaintiffs do not share the state's belief that life begins at fertilization or that abortion constitutes the intentional taking of a human life. To the contrary, they have different religious beliefs about when life begins, and they believe that under certain circumstances not permitted by Senate Enrolled Act 1, they would be required to receive abortions. Under the law, the court finds these are sincere religious beliefs," Welch said.

The state also failed to demonstrate that its near-total abortion ban is the least restrictive means of achieving its stated interest because the law continues to permit abortion in certain circumstances, such as pregnancies caused by rape or incest, Welch said.

She said there's no reason why the law can't include exceptions for individuals whose sincere religious beliefs compel them to obtain abortions, and to do otherwise is to discriminate against religious beliefs to which the state does not subscribe but the plaintiffs hold.

"The court finds that Senate Enrolled Act 1 substantially burdens the religious exercise of the plaintiffs and that Senate Enrolled Act 1 is not the least restrictive means to achieve a compelling governmental interest," Welch said.

Welch's injunction against the abortion law currently only applies to the plaintiffs named in the lawsuit. But the case may subsequently move forward as a class action.

Though Rokita likely first will appeal the ruling to the Indiana Court of Appeals, or perhaps seek direct review by the Indiana Supreme Court as he did in response to the injunction issued in connection with the constitutional challenge to the abortion statute.

On Thursday, the Indiana ACLU filed its written arguments with the Supreme Court in that case urging the justices to reject Rokita's plea that the high court permit the near-total abortion ban to take effect immediately.

The ACLU said the Supreme Court has long recognized Article I, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution establishes specific liberty rights for Hoosiers to make deeply personal decisions relating to control over their bodies and lives, which necessarily include the right to determine whether to carry a pregnancy to term.

"Even though the state has an interest in regulating abortion, Senate Enrolled Act 1 goes too far," the ACLU said. "(The law) materially burdens the right to terminate a pregnancy by banning abortion in almost all circumstances. Under (the law's) extremely narrow exceptions, only a tiny fraction of Hoosiers can access vital healthcare and only if they have suffered rape, incest or certain severe medical threats. Even then, myriad logistical hurdles would prevent eligible Hoosiers from obtaining abortions."

Rokita next is scheduled to submit to the Supreme Court a written response to the ACLU arguments on or before Dec. 16.

Separately, it remains to be seen whether the General Assembly, when it convenes its four-month annual session Jan. 9, will try to interfere or derail the constitutional or RFRA challenges to the near-total abortion ban, either by changing the abortion statute, rewriting RFRA or proposing an abortion ban amendment to the Indiana Constitution.