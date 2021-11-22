 Skip to main content
Info on monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 available by calling 211
urgent

Coronavirus stock

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

 Associated Press

Hoosiers interested in treating their COVID-19 infection with monoclonal antibodies now can call 211 for more information about the service.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 211 callers seeking information on monoclonal antibodies will be connected to Crush COVID, a support center managed by KPMG LLP, that provides information about the treatment on behalf of participating providers.

The service uses a caller's ZIP code to help locate the nearest of 100 infusion centers across the state. Individuals then may contact the infusion center directly for more information about treatment eligibility and to schedule an appointment.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is the first COVID-19 treatment granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for outpatient use.

The therapy has been shown to help high-risk COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalization and recover at home.

It's also authorized by the FDA to prevent COVID-19 following exposure to the virus in some cases.

