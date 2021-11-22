Info on monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 available by calling 211

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.
Associated Press
Hoosiers interested in treating their COVID-19 infection with monoclonal antibodies now can call 211 for more information about the service.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 211 callers seeking information on monoclonal antibodies will be connected to Crush COVID, a support center managed by KPMG LLP, that provides information about the treatment on behalf of participating providers.
The service uses a caller's ZIP code to help locate the nearest of 100 infusion centers across the state. Individuals then may contact the infusion center directly for more information about treatment eligibility and to schedule an appointment.
Monoclonal antibody therapy is the first COVID-19 treatment granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for outpatient use.
The therapy has been shown to help high-risk COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalization and recover at home.
It's also authorized by the FDA to prevent COVID-19 following exposure to the virus in some cases.
Gallery: COVID-19 vaccine administered at PNW's College of Nursing
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Eva Parrish, left, of Gary, looks up as her sister, Elizabeth Vasquez, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, finishes administering a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Andralia Hardrick, left, a junior at Purdue University Northwest, briefly winces as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot from graduate nursing student Elizabeth Vasquez on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Julie Wiejak, left, senior executive assistant to the chancellor for strategic initiatives at Purdue University Northwest, guides sophomore McKenna Bluhm to her COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Christhyl Abad, nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, sits in the 15-minute holding zone in a nursing lab on Wednesday after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Christhyl Abad, a junior and nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, recieves her COVID-19 vaccine shot from graduate nursing student Douglas Mukorombindo on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot and bandage are ready to be administered Wednesday at Purdue Northwest's Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Noelle Long, left, a sophomore at Purdue University Northwest, receives her COVID-19 vaccine shot from Lashaunda Hill, RN and clinical placement coordinator at PNW's nursing school, on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Christhyl Abad, a junior nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, readies for her COVID-19 vaccine shot from graduate nursing student Douglas Mukorombindo on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Samantha Sommer, right, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, administers COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday at a clinic hosted at the nursing school at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Eva Parrish, left, of Gary, receives her first COVID-19 vaccine shot from her sister, Elizabeth Vasquez, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, on Wednesday at the Hammond campus. Family members of PNW students and faculty were invited to receive inoculations from nursing students at the school.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Charrin Allen, audio and visual technician at Purdue University Northwest, volunteers Wednesday and helps schedule PNW students for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in the lobby of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Jamie Kozel, undergraduate instructor at Purdue University Northwest's nursing school, gives a sticker to sophomore Logan Kosteroski on Wednesday at the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
A stack of Centers for Disease Control & Prevention vaccination record cards wait for use on Wednesday at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Myriam Changoluisa, a graduate student at Purdue University Northwest, sits in a waiting area for 15 minutes following her COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Purdue University Northwest students spend time in the 15-minute waiting zone in one of the nursing school's labs on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Jason Jeffress, left, audio and visual technician at Purdue University Northwest, volunteers Wednesday and helps schedule PNW students for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Tim Winders, vice chancellor for information services, helps schedule a vaccine appointment for nursing student Christhyl Abad on Wednesday at the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Elizabeth Vasquez, right, graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, applies a bandage to the arm of her brother-in-law, Matt Parrish, on Wednesday after administering a COVID-19 vaccine shot. The nursing school hosted a clinic to administer initial inoculations for students, faculty and family members.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Eva Parrish, left, of Gary, receives her first COVID-19 vaccine shot from her sister, Elizabeth Vasquez, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, on Wednesday at the Hammond campus. Family members of PNW students and faculty were invited to receive inoculations from nursing students at the school.
Kale Wilk, The Times
