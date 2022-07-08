Ish Muhammad helped found East Chicago graffiti crew, now exhibits his art internationally

GARY — A Northwest Indiana artist went from spraypainting quick graffiti pieces in his neighborhood growing up to exhibiting his work in galleries, museums and public spaces all over the country and abroad.

Ish Muhammad grew up in Manhattan, Puerto Rico and East Chicago, where he was one of the founding members of the Crazy Indiana Style Artists. The CISA crew has won widespread acclaim, been exhibited at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis and rubbed shoulders with the legendary artist Keith Haring.

Muhammad, a Purdue graduate and Army veteran who served during Operation Desert Storm, has gone on to exhibit his work internationally, including at galleries in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Paris. He recently painted murals of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever mascots in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. His solo show "5+3 = ∞" is now on display at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake Street in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

Muhammad will give an artist talk at the Marshall Gardner Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. He recently relocated his art studio from the Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago to a family home in Gary's Horace Mann neighborhood where he had asked to marry his wife of 29 years.

"I'm a hip-hop kid from New York City who saw the public art on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and gravitated toward that," Muhammad said. "Hip-hop was big on the East Coast in the 1980s. I was into breakdancing, graffiti, all that. It's funny because a bunch of us teenagers in East Chicago painted graffiti all over East Chicago, got really good at it and continue to be creative as adults, opening our own galleries and custom art shops. We had an adult sponsor in East Chicago who would let us paint his wall over and over and over again. We would invite people from all over to paint on this wall in the North Harbor in the 1990s. We became professional artists traveling the world, doing the craft."

The camaraderie he found with the Crazy Indiana Style Artists led him to pursue a career as an artist.

"So that's what inspired me to make art, having that group of friends to build with," he said. "I'm blessed. We became the first Latino art collective in the state of Indiana, which we recognized for in 2016 at the Indiana State Museum for the state's bicentennial. We were celebrating 30 years in Northwest Indiana. When we started out graffiti was kind of not accepted. We were a support group where it was okay to be creative, write our own names or simply be who you were."

Public attitudes have since shifted greatly toward the art form. Towns such as Valparaiso, Highland and Michigan City, as well as craft breweries, restaurants and many other businesses, now routinely commission the sort of large-scale murals graffiti writers have traditionally painted on vacant properties. Communities including Miller and Rensselaer have even turned to public art as an attraction to draw visitors.

"I think for the most part initially graffiti writing was directly linked to the broken-windows theory, that it means there's crime and it's unsafe," Muhammad said. "I think what most people have grown to understand is we painted on abandoned buildings that were left to rot. It was a perfect canvas. We turned urban decay into urban balloons on buildings where nobody cared. We painted on a lot of places so people wouldn't see the neglect. It was a good practice. It taught us to have confidence in our work, to take risks, to be creative. It helped develop us into artists, marketers and entrepreneurs, develop us in all these subject matters."

Felix "Flex" Maldonado, the acclaimed muralist from Hammond, came up with Muhammad in CISA.

"As the youngest of the original members, I feel Ish has become like a mentor to me," he said. "He is a pillar to this crew. his style not only creates a unique arsenal for us but he also elevates the bar on what it takes to be in CISA."

Muhammad has exhibited his graffiti-inspired artwork widely in the Chicago Cultural Center, the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, the Zhou B Art Center in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, and Maison de Metallos in Paris. It's featured in many public collections, including Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, NIPSCO in Gary, NiSource in Merrillville, Graffiti Heart in Cleveland and Stockyard Meats in Cleveland.

"Ish Muhammad and his work serve as an inspiration for himself and others. He utilizes art as a way to unwind his mind and present his thoughts in the most bold and colorful way," Miller Beach Arts & Creative District Executive Director Jenifer V. Okamura said. "He also acts as a connector for other artists to come together in collaboration and education. Ish is a true artist for the people and one of the most genuine individuals that you will ever meet."

Origins

The Crazy Indiana Style Artists had as many as 60 to 70 members, including now well-known artists such as Hector "Rooster" Marin, Omar "OMS" Marin and Traz.

They would often paint at Block Stadium, the historic baseball field in East Chicago that Muhammad described as "a fortress of solitude for artists and writers." One CISA member, Kap Kool, made a name for himself by painting his name on the second floor of Washington High School.

"Everybody saw it," Muhammad said. "It was an instant acknowledgment from his classmates."

There were different stories about where the Crazy Indiana Style Artists name came from.

"The one I like is that we were pioneers in Northwest Indiana who made such an impact in Chicago people thought we were from Chicago," Muhammad said. "When they found out we were from Northwest Indiana, they would say, 'Y'all Indiana artists are crazy.'"

They would often visit and paint in Chicago, taking the South Shore Line or a friend's car up to the city. Their work caught the eye of the producers of the ABC sitcom "Jack and Mike," who commissioned the then-high school students to paint backgrounds for an episode entitled "High Anxiety."

A few of the members also came across Keith Haring while he was doing a mural in Chicago.

"They were upset because it looked just like Keith Haring and they thought it was plagiarism," Muhammad said. "As they got closer they saw it was Keith Haring and they yelled, 'Yo Keith.' A friendship evolved and OMS and Rooster helped him on the mural in Grant Park. He even came to East Chicago."

Haring even painted his famous "Radiant Baby" image in a South Shore Line station in Chicago.

"All the art students from Northwest Indiana catch the South Shore up to the art schools in the city," Muhammad said. "They would say, You expect me to believe Keith Haring was here?' But they never touched it. They left it alone until they tore the South Shore Line station down."

Over the years, Muhammad has had the chance to meet many of his graffiti idols growing up, including Taki 183.

"He's considered to be the first graffiti writer to go all-city. His name was everywhere. Now he's my uncle. He calls himself my uncle," he said. "I'm blessed because the legends in the 1970s and 1980s who inspired me as I kid I can now call friends. I've gotten to meet the people I admired or looked up to."

Exhibited widely

Muhammad also was thrilled that his work was featured in the Museum of Graffiti in Miami.

"That was such a milestone for me," he said. "It fell out of nowhere. I was part of their inaugural show in their new space. It's in the high-end Wynwood where there's a lot of glitz and glam and where artists can't afford to live. It's one of the few places on the planet that can be certified as a true documentary of the graffiti-writing culture from the 1960s to today. That's huge for a kid from Indiana. It ain't where you're from. It's your mindset. It's the work that you do."

His work also can be seen locally, including at Gateway Park at Fourth Avenue and Broadway in downtown Gary.

"It's a meaningful mural because it was my wife's grandmother," he said. "It was an abstract image of her making the transition as she knew her time was coming. After I got approval to do a mural in front of her she passed away and crossed the finish line. It's one of the most meaningful to me."

He's done a number of murals around the Region, including at Leeds Public House, Shoreline Brewing in Michigan City and a Jiffy Lube in Crown Point. His mural at NIPSCO's Gary Business Center pays tribute to the Steel City's history, including the 72 different nationalities that once lived there, Octave Chanute's aviation experiments in Miller Beach and the Picasso sculpture in Chicago's Daley Plaza that was built in Gary.

"I try to have multiple layers of meaning in my paintings," he said. "I try to tell more than one story."

He is now working on crosswalks for the Gary Public Transportation Corp. for downtown Gary. He's seen many communities go from trying to stamp out graffiti to commissioning public murals over the course of his career.

"It's getting better," he said. "It's interesting that you see almost every city like Valparaiso, Rensselaer, Gary and Hammond trying to incorporate public art while our hometown still has an ordinance against it."

His current exhibit in Miller features one of his most personal pieces: a large-scale portrait he painted of his father.

"I hope people will see there's quality art coming from Northwest Indiana," he said. "I'm blessed to have a really good network. I really want the community to see my work is approachable. I'm not trying to create steps or ladders. At my receptions, I've seen cats who can't pay bills next to millionaires. Both of them may own some of my artwork and has the same experience with me as a friend. I'm hoping people find my art inviting as well as look deeper into some of the pieces."