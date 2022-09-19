Judge considers halting enforcement of Indiana's near-total abortion ban

Indiana's near-total abortion ban remains in effect — for now — as a southern Indiana judge weighs a request to halt its enforcement while courts determine the constitutionality of Senate Enrolled Act 1.

Judge Kelsey Hanlon of the Owen Circuit Court, a Republican sitting as special judge in Monroe County, listened to some 75 minutes of oral argument on the issue Monday.

She subsequently pledged to rule "expeditiously" on a motion for a preliminary injunction.

The new abortion law, which took effect Thursday, prohibits all abortions in Indiana from the moment of conception, except within 10 weeks of fertilization for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or 20 weeks if necessary to prevent serious physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

The statute, approved Aug. 5 by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, also shuts down abortion services at Planned Parenthood clinics by requiring every abortion be completed in a hospital or hospital-owned surgical center, and it puts doctors at risk of losing their medical license if they fail to sufficiently justify the legal basis for an abortion.

Kenneth Falk, legal director at the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, argued on behalf of a variety of abortion rights plaintiffs the near-total abortion ban runs afoul of the Indiana Constitution and must be struck down.

Specifically, Falk said the Constitution's declaration that all people have inalienable rights, including the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, establishes a right to privacy, including the right to abortion, upon which the General Assembly cannot infringe.

He said that absent a right to privacy, couldn't the General Assembly, in the name of preserving potential life, eliminate the rape and incest exceptions to the abortion ban, prohibit access to contraception generally and even criminalize male masturbation?

"We are asking the court to recognize that the Legislature went too far," Falk said. "Women will suffer. Women will die (if the law remains in effect)."

Solicitor General Thomas Fisher, a Jasper County native defending the statute on behalf of the state, said that if the framers of the Indiana Constitution intended to create a right to privacy they would have written it into the state's governing charter.

Instead, records show abortion was prohibited by law both before and after the 1851 Constitution was adopted, and abortion remained a criminal offense in the Hoosier State until the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion nationwide.

Fisher said the General Assembly was well within its rights to once again restrict abortion access following the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that rescinded the right to abortion established by Roe, and a state court should not unilaterally overturn the will of the people of Indiana as expressed through their elected representatives.

"Unborn children literally will die if this law does not go into effect," Fisher said. "Privacy is nowhere in the Indiana Constitution mentioned as an undifferentiated right. ... There just isn't enough there."

Falk's second argument focused on a different constitutional provision that prohibits treating similar entities differently. He said the law's requirement that all abortions be performed in hospitals or affiliated surgical centers unlawfully discriminates against abortion clinics.

Fisher said Indiana only licensed abortion clinics post-Roe. With Roe no longer good law, he said legislators appropriately chose to restrict abortion access to hospitals and surgery centers capable of providing all necessary follow-up care.

No matter how the judge rules on Falk's request for a preliminary injunction, the decision is all but certain to be ultimately appealed to the Indiana Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, a separate lawsuit claiming the near-total abortion ban runs afoul of Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act is scheduled for review next month by an Indianapolis court.

In Northwest Indiana, abortion access remains largely accessible to Region women at a Planned Parenthood health center just across the state line at 19831 Governors Hwy. in Flossmoor, Illinois.