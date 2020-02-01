Julie Scheck Freigang named to Horizon Bank board

Horizon Bank has named Julie Scheck Freigang to its board of directors.

Freigang was appointed to an open board seat vacated by a retiring director at the Michigan City-based bank, which serves Indiana and Michigan.

“Ms. Scheck Freigang has been an excellent addition to the board and provides considerable expertise in the management and oversight of cyber security and information technology," Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She serves as the vice president and chief information officer of Fort Wayne-based Franklin Electric Co., where she oversees information technology at the company's 110 locations in 21 counties.

The Valparaiso University graduate previously served as vice president of information technology for the vehicle group at Eaton Corp., a power management company in Galesburg, Michigan. She has sponsored the Northeast Indiana Tech Coalition TechFest in Fort Wayne for five years and actively encourages girls to consider careers in technical fields.

She has served on Horizon Bancorp's bank subsidiary board since last January. Her term on the board of directors will expire in 2021, when she'll come up for reelection.