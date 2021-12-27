Just 19 intensive care unit hospital beds are vacant in Northwest Indiana, data show

Northwest Indiana residents should be very, very careful for at least the next few weeks by being sure to drive safely, cook food thoroughly, and avoid any other activities that might land them in the hospital.
That's because the hospitals are full.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, just 19 of the 210 intensive care unit (ICU) hospital beds in Northwest Indiana, or 9%, were vacant as of Sunday night.
While state records show the majority of ICU patients are not infected with COVID-19, the unrelenting spread of the coronavirus is pushing area hospitals nearly to their breaking points.
Altogether, 369 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana Sunday, including both ICU and standard patients, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
While that's down slightly from the 417 Northwest Indiana COVID-19 patients tallied on Dec. 13, it's nearly identical to the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Region hospitals just after Christmas 2020 when the COVID-19 vaccine had only just become available.
Preliminary data from this year's holiday weekend show 1,862 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana, despite limited opportunities for testing between Thursday and Sunday.
That includes 337 new COVID-19 infections in Lake County, 71 in Porter County, and 40 in LaPorte.
Over the past seven days, the COVID-19 testing positivity rate, or the share of total COVID-19 tests coming back positive, was 19.6% in Lake County, and 14.5% in both Porter and LaPorte counties, data show.
Those results are almost certain to keep Northwest Indiana in the highest-possible red designation — meaning uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus — when the Indiana Department of Health updates its color-coded county classifications Wednesday.
On the plus side, the state health agency reported no additional COVID-19 deaths over the four-day holiday weekend.
But it typically takes several days before recent COVID-19 deaths are added to the 18,760 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 deaths recorded in Indiana over the past 21 months.
State and local health officials are continuing to recommend Hoosiers age 5 and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to minimize their risk of contracting, getting seriously ill, or dying because of the virus.
The free vaccine is available at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics, and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.
Since the start of the pandemic, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 97.1% of Indiana's 1.2 million total COVID-19 infections, 99.94% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 99.97% of the state's COVID-19 deaths, according to the Indiana Department of Health.