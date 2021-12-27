Just 19 intensive care unit hospital beds are vacant in Northwest Indiana, data show

Northwest Indiana residents should be very, very careful for at least the next few weeks by being sure to drive safely, cook food thoroughly, and avoid any other activities that might land them in the hospital.

That's because the hospitals are full.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, just 19 of the 210 intensive care unit (ICU) hospital beds in Northwest Indiana, or 9%, were vacant as of Sunday night.

While state records show the majority of ICU patients are not infected with COVID-19, the unrelenting spread of the coronavirus is pushing area hospitals nearly to their breaking points.

Altogether, 369 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana Sunday, including both ICU and standard patients, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

While that's down slightly from the 417 Northwest Indiana COVID-19 patients tallied on Dec. 13, it's nearly identical to the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Region hospitals just after Christmas 2020 when the COVID-19 vaccine had only just become available.