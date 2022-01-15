Lake County leads as COVID-19 deaths see major increase in NWI, data shows

Lake County currently has the second highest death toll since the start of the pandemic in the entire state, with a large increase in the past seven days, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.
Preceding Lake County, Indianapolis currently the highest reported death toll, with 2,485 residents who have died from coronavirus since 2020.
Statistics updated Friday showed that there have been a total of 1,451 deaths in Lake County, 456 in Porter County, 306 in LaPorte County, 59 in Newton County and 113 in Jasper County.
On Jan. 8, data showed there were 1,394 deaths in Lake County, indicating that 57 more people have died from the virus in the county in a week's time.
Over the past seven days, Porter County recorded nine more deaths, LaPorte recorded 10, Newton County had one more death and Jasper County recorded five more deaths.
In total, COVID-19 has killed a total of 19,491 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, indicating an additional 532 deaths statewide in the last seven days, Friday data showed.
State health records show a total of 3,467 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Currently 37.9% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with only 9.2% of ICU beds in the state available.
The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties has 81 counties in the worst-possible red rating and only 11 in the orange designation, with none of the counties in the blue or yellow designations, showing a continuing increase of infections.
The worst-possible red rating indicates an uncontrolled spread of coronavirus, which is classified as 200 or more positive cases per every 100,000 residents.
Currently Lake County, Porter County, LaPorte County, Jasper County and Newton County are all in the red rating.
Across state lines, a total of 7,302 residents in Calumet City and 6,272 residents in Lansing have tested positive for the virus.
State health officials are urging Hoosiers age 5 and up to reduce their chances of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, or by getting a COVID-19 booster shot for those previously vaccinated, as soon as possible.
The free COVID-19 vaccine is available, in most cases without an appointment, at 1,488 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.
Records show more than 3.59 million Hoosiers age 5 and up, or 59.8% of the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 54.1% of eligible Lake County residents, 59.8% in Porter County, 54.7% in LaPorte County, 40.3% in Newton County and 45% in Jasper County.
So far, a total of 1,549,826 people have received a booster shot statewide.
A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.