Lake County leads as COVID-19 deaths see major increase in NWI, data shows

Lake County currently has the second highest death toll since the start of the pandemic in the entire state, with a large increase in the past seven days, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

Preceding Lake County, Indianapolis currently the highest reported death toll, with 2,485 residents who have died from coronavirus since 2020.

Statistics updated Friday showed that there have been a total of 1,451 deaths in Lake County, 456 in Porter County, 306 in LaPorte County, 59 in Newton County and 113 in Jasper County.

On Jan. 8, data showed there were 1,394 deaths in Lake County, indicating that 57 more people have died from the virus in the county in a week's time.

Over the past seven days, Porter County recorded nine more deaths, LaPorte recorded 10, Newton County had one more death and Jasper County recorded five more deaths.

In total, COVID-19 has killed a total of 19,491 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, indicating an additional 532 deaths statewide in the last seven days, Friday data showed.