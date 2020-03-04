Lake, Porter health officers preparing for coronavirus

According to Dr. M.L. Stamp, Porter County's health officer, the test involves taking a nasal and throat sample.

But she said tests generally are reserved for individuals who have traveled internationally to coronavirus hot spots, or who may have been exposed to someone recently back from one of those countries.

"This is probably going to come to Porter County at some point," Stamp said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the same time, Stamp noted the COVID-19 mortality rate is 2% or less, meaning at least 98% of people infected with the virus will suffer nothing more than a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Almost all of the patients who have died from COVID-19 have been older than 40 with other underlying health conditions, she said.

Both Vavilala and Stamp are urging Lake and Porter County residents to take coronavirus precautions similar to what they'd normally do to combat a cold or the flu, such as hand washing frequently for at least 20 seconds and regularly cleaning often-touched surfaces.

Vavilala recommended people with a fever not go to work or school until their body temperature has returned to normal for a 24-hour period.