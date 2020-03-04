Lake, Porter health officers preparing for coronavirus

Zero confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus so far have been reported in either Lake or Porter counties — or anywhere in Indiana — but health officials in both counties are preparing in case COVID-19 pops up in Northwest Indiana.
Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's health officer, told the county commissioners Wednesday that while "things are changing pretty quickly" in regard to coronavirus guidance, her department is working "very closely with the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) as well as with the state Department of Health."
In particular, Vavilala said the state health department recently asked Lake County to keep tabs on eight people it believed had contact with individuals who recently traveled from China, Italy and South Korea, where coronavirus is more prevalent.
She said her office determined seven of the eight had no actual contact with anyone coming from the foreign counties, while the eighth was monitored for three days and ultimately showed no coronavirus symptoms.
Vavilala explained that as of Tuesday, the State Department of Health can test for coronavirus if a medical professional suspects a patient has the virus.
Previously, testing had to be conducted by the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, Vavilala said.
According to Dr. M.L. Stamp, Porter County's health officer, the test involves taking a nasal and throat sample.
But she said tests generally are reserved for individuals who have traveled internationally to coronavirus hot spots, or who may have been exposed to someone recently back from one of those countries.
"This is probably going to come to Porter County at some point," Stamp said.
At the same time, Stamp noted the COVID-19 mortality rate is 2% or less, meaning at least 98% of people infected with the virus will suffer nothing more than a fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Almost all of the patients who have died from COVID-19 have been older than 40 with other underlying health conditions, she said.
Both Vavilala and Stamp are urging Lake and Porter County residents to take coronavirus precautions similar to what they'd normally do to combat a cold or the flu, such as hand washing frequently for at least 20 seconds and regularly cleaning often-touched surfaces.
Vavilala recommended people with a fever not go to work or school until their body temperature has returned to normal for a 24-hour period.
"If you're sick, please try to stay home and keep your children at home," she said.
Stamp said healthy people do not need to wear masks to protect themselves. In fact, by doing so, they may be unintentionally depleting the supply of masks for where they're actually needed.
"We certainly want to be judicious in our use of them because we need them for our tuberculosis patients," Stamp said.
Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said he was grateful for the coronavirus update from the county's health officer.
"I'm happy to hear they're in close communication with our state and national partners," Repay said.