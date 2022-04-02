Lakeshore Public Radio shakes up midday line-up as it expands its broadcast signal

Lakeshore Public Radio is launching a new midday lineup as it nears completion of an expansion of its over-the-air broadcast signal across Northwest Indiana, allowing it to reach more people in the state's second largest media market.

The Merrillville-based National Public Radio affiliate, now in its 13th year, will start airing new programs on Monday. It will start running NPR and Vox shows not currently aired anywhere else in Northwest Indiana or the greater Chicagoland market.

On weekdays, it will now air "On Point" at 9 a.m., "The Takeaway" at 12 p.m., "The World" at 2 p.m. and "Today, Explained" at 6 p.m. It also also will start airing the locally produced "Regionally Speaking" five days a week, adding an 11 a.m. Friday slot. "Lakeshore Update," another locally produced show, will continue to air at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“Through all of the uncertainty over the past few years, Northwest Indiana residents have turned to Lakeshore Public Radio as a reliable source of information,” said James Muhammad, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Listeners appreciate the independent journalism, the rational insight and the local voices. It’s what makes our station so unique and it’s why we continue to expand our programming.”

Lakeshore PBS is run by Lakeshore Public Media, which also operates Lakeshore PBS and has brought public broadcasting programming to Northwest Indiana for 35 years.

Lakeshore Public Radio broadcasts live to listeners in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, also air online and through streaming apps. It's currently boosting its signal from 1,100 watts to 4,900 watts, which will broaden its coverage by 75%.

“We're excited about these changes and thrilled for what's still to come,” Lakeshore Public Radio’s Vice President of Radio Operations Tom Maloney said. “Our mission is to enrich the lives of Northwest Indiana residents by keeping them connected to what’s going on here at home as well across the world, now the signal expansion and new program lineup allow us to take that to the next level.”

For more information, visit LakeshorePublicRadio.org/NewPrograms.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.