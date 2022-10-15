LaPorte County Rural Broadband Task Force plans high-speed internet expansion

The LaPorte County Rural Broadband Task Force hosted a community workshop on the state of broadband in LaPorte County as it looks to expand high-speed internet.

"This task force rolled up its sleeves and went to work immediately. We hosted dozens of industry experts to share best practices and strategies to assist LaPorte County. We then planned our approach to expand and serve our more rural residents, our critically important agribusinesses, our educational institutions as well as the residents not yet fully served," said Sheila Matias, LaPorte County Commission president and co-founder of the LaPorte County Rural Broadband Task Force.

The task force helped internet service providers apply for grant funding, formed a countywide school consortium and met with state and federal lawmakers. It helped LaPorte County become certified by the state as a Broadband Ready Community.

LaPorte County is the second largest in land area in Northwest Indiana, making installing high-speed internet infrastructre a logistical challenge in more sparsely populated areas. But the county has been working with partners like Surf Internet, Comcast, ACME Communications and the LaPorte County Farm Bureau, said Tony Rodriguez, the director of the Office of Community and Economic Development.

“We knew we had our work cut out for us," he said. "Securing the state's first Broadband Ready Communities designation in 2022 and then getting approved for the Next Level Connect Grant, we knew this was going to be a game changer for LaPorte County."

The state of Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently approved three of LaPorte County’s ISPs for funding to expand broadband to rural residents.