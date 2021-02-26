 Skip to main content
LaPorte County students interested in health care careers can apply for scholarships
LaPorte County students interested in health care careers can apply for scholarships

LaPorte County students interested in healthcare careers can apply for scholarships

 Joseph S. Pete

Any students in LaPorte County interested in a career in health care can get scholarship money from The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte.

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte and the LaPorte Hospital Auxiliary are offering a total of $100,000 in scholarship opportunities to anyone pursuing a degree in health and wellness in LaPorte.

The deadline to apply is March 26.

To qualify, students must be enrolled at a university or college. For the Healthcare Foundation scholarship, they must be residents or actively employed in LaPorte County, have a GPA above 3.0, and live or work in LaPorte County.

For a LaPorte Hospital Auxiliary scholarship, they must be a freshman or sophomore in college who either graduated from a high school in LaPorte County or is employed by Northwest Health-LaPorte or Northwest Health-LaPorte Physicians Network.

The scholarship campaign is part of the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte's overarching mission of encouraging people to live healthy and well, as well as to make LaPorte one of the Hoosier state's healthiest communities by 2030. 

To apply, visit hflaporte.org/scholarships.

For more information, visit hflaporte.org or call 219.326.2471.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

