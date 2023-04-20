Indiana's 1960s-era system of behavioral health services is on the verge of getting a 21st century upgrade to better help Hoosiers in crisis or otherwise in need of mental health care.

On Thursday, the Indiana Senate voted 46-0 in favor of sending Senate Enrolled Act 1 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law. The legislation won final House approval Monday, 96-3.

"It's been a long time getting here," said state Sen. Michael Crider, R-Greenfield, the sponsor. "This bill may be one of the more significant bills we've discussed."

The measure authorizes the expansion of certified community behavioral health clinic services across the state, creates a toll-free help line to provide confidential emotional support and referrals, positions Indiana to participate in the national 9-8-8 suicide and crisis lifeline, and reestablishes the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission.

"Mental health is an ongoing issue that Hoosiers are facing, affecting individuals, families and communities," Crider said. "It is imperative that Hoosiers suffering from mental illness know they have someone to call, someone to respond and a safe place to go."

According to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, mental health concerns cost Indiana employers $885 million annually in lost productivity and hit the state with $708 million a year in direct health care costs.

The former Indiana Behavioral Health Commission estimates the full cost of untreated mental illness in Indiana amounts to a staggering $4.2 billion a year.

Exactly how much Indiana will spend to try to reduce those expenses remains an open question, however.

Faith in Indiana and other mental health advocacy groups are seeking at least $260 million for behavioral health services in the two-year state budget set to be finalized next week at the Statehouse.

Though the latest version of House Bill 1001, approved Monday by the Senate, contained only $15 million for community mental health during the 2024 state budget year, which begins July 1, 2023, and $20 million in 2025.

"We want funding, not nice words. As faith leaders, we are deeply saddened and disappointed by the Republican-led Senate budget that fails to fully fund SB 1, which would build a crisis response system in Indiana that would save countless lives," said Pastor Matt Landry of Castleton United Methodist Church in Indianapolis.

Tarsha King, a Faith in Indiana volunteer leader from Gary, said she knows firsthand the inadequacy of Indiana's existing behavioral health system after her sister's mental health crisis last year brought out the police, but little actual help.

"I felt sad because I want her to get help, not put in jail or left to roam homeless on the streets. If we had a mobile crisis team to call, both my sister and I would feel safe and supported," King said.

Holcomb is all but certain to sign the measure into law since the governor in January largely endorsed its goals during his annual "State of the State" address.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park