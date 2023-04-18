A plan sponsored by a Northwest Indiana lawmaker requiring all preschools and child care facilities across the state to test their water for potential lead contamination is headed to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

House Enrolled Act 1138 continues the efforts of state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, to require Indiana schools identify and remediate any lead-tainted water sources accessible to children.

It was unanimously approved by the House Tuesday after likewise winning unanimous support earlier this month in the Senate.

Under the plan, every child care center, child care home and preschool would have to test its drinking water for lead at least once before Jan. 1, 2026.

If the test shows a lead level higher 15 parts per billion, then the person responsible for the facility or preschool would be obligated to either entirely eliminate the lead in the drinking water or to install a state-approved lead filtering system.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, lead exposure can damage the brain and nervous system, causing slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, issues with hearing and speech, impulsivity, nausea and other debilitating effects.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park