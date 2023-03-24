Hoosier lawmakers want any person not authorized to enter a scientific research building located in Indiana to think twice before trying to do so.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly recently gave final approval to legislation upping the penalties for criminal mischief and criminal trespass at all facilities where scientific research is conducted, including the production or maintenance of research models.

House Enrolled Act 1363 will take effect July 1 if, in coming weeks, it's signed into law, as expected, by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The legislation puts scientific research facilities on par with religious buildings, schools and community centers, and agricultural operations as places where state statutes impose heightened penalties upon conviction of certain crimes.

Specifically, damaging the property of a scientific research facility would start as a class A misdemeanor, instead of the class B misdemeanor for criminal mischief and criminal trespass elsewhere.

Causing damage to a scientific research facility that exceeds $750 then would be a level 6 felony, punishable by two and a half years behind bars, and damage in excess of $50,000 would be a level 5 felony with a maximum punishment of six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

State Rep. Sharon Negele, R-Attica, the sponsor, said Indiana is home to numerous scientific research facilities that need extra protection, particularly in the life sciences industry.

"Safety and efficacy are the building blocks of future medications, and making sure these facilities are protected from malicious behavior is paramount to the industry," Negele said.

"The data that is derived can result in many lifesaving drugs, and with House Bill 1363 we are placing these facilities within the criminal code that reflects the severity of criminal mischief and criminal trespass," she added.

The measure was opposed in the Senate by state Sen. Mike Young, R-Indianapolis, who objected to lawmakers granting some places more protection in the criminal code than others.

Young said the law should apply equally to all places, especially when crimes are based on the dollar value of damages.

To do otherwise is to discriminate against all the Hoosiers that lawmakers seemingly don't believe are worthy of special treatment, he said.

"I don't know what makes a scientific research facility more important than a doctor's office," Young said. "If we're going to do this, we ought to make it for everybody and anybody."

Notwithstanding Young's opposition, the measure was approved 72-22 by the House and 32-15 in the Senate.

