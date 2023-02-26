Hoosiers needing a prosthetic or orthotic device to perform their job or live their daily lives, particularly children, soon may have an easier time obtaining the equipment they require.

The Indiana House voted 91-0 Thursday to advance legislation directing the state's Office of Medicaid Policy and Planning to seek federal approval to expand Indiana Medicaid coverage for prosthetic and orthotic devices.

Indiana Medicaid covers only one pair of prosthesis or artificial limbs for a child every five years — no matter how much a child grows during that period.

Medicaid also covers certain orthotic devices, such as ankle braces that treat foot, leg or back problems, but recipients likewise are limited to one device every five years.

House Bill 1433, sponsored by Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, would expand Medicaid to cover all orthotic devices and permit eligible children to obtain separate orthotic or prosthetic devices for medical and recreational use.

"Low-income families often struggle to pay for costly prosthetics and orthotics for their children, and Medicaid simply isn't meeting the need in this area," he said. "This legislation could really help improve the quality of life for these kids who are already facing health challenges.

"Whether it gets them out on the basketball court with their friends or helps them do everyday life a little easier, this bill is the right thing to do for Hoosier children."

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency has not estimated how much money expanded availability of prosthetics and orthotics will cost the state.

Slager's proposal also increases the Medicaid reimbursement rate paid to providers of prosthetic and orthotic devices to more closely match the higher rate paid for devices used by senior citizens covered by Medicare.

Indiana's total spending on prosthetic and orthotic devices was $7.6 million in 2022 since the federal government pays the majority of Medicaid expenses, according to LSA.

The legislation, which is cosponsored by Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, and Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, next goes to the Senate for a decision on sending it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

