Indiana's Republican-controlled General Assembly believes in and supports parental rights — except when it doesn't.

State lawmakers decided Monday to extinguish the ability of Hoosier parents to obtain certain types of medical care for transgender children, even when the parents and their health provider agree gender-affirming care is appropriate and necessary for the child.

Instead, parents of transgender children will be forced to seek medical care out of state, or simply leave Indiana altogether, if Senate Enrolled Act 480 is signed into law.

It was approved 65-30 by the House and previously endorsed 36-12 in the Senate. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has not publicly indicated whether he intends to sign or veto the plan.

Last year, Holcomb vetoed House Enrolled Act 1041 (2022), a measure banning transgender girls from school sports teams. Though the Legislature promptly overrode the governor's veto and enacted the proposal notwithstanding his objections.

This year's legislation would bar Indiana hospitals and medical providers from administering any treatment intended to transition the gender of a person under age 18, including gender surgeries, which already aren't performed on minors in Indiana, as well as the administration of hormone therapy and puberty-blocking drugs.

Hoosier children currently receiving gender transition hormone therapy with their parent's consent and financial support are required by the measure to end their treatment by Dec. 31 and de-transition, notwithstanding the potential impact to the physical and mental health of the children.

Doctors and other health care providers serving transgender children also would be banned from referring their patients for continuing care elsewhere because the legislation authorizes the attorney general to go after the license of any practitioner who "aids or abets" in the provision of gender transition procedures for a minor.

State Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, the sponsor, described the legislation as a "commonsense approach" and "good public policy" to "protect Hoosier children from irreversible, harmful, life-altering procedures" promoted by medical practitioners she claimed are seeking lifelong patients and profits.

"The state has a compelling interest to protect minors from harm," King said. "It would cause far less harm for these kids to wait."

Opponents of the plan insisted the legislation itself will inflict harm on Hoosier children, parents and the state as a whole by diverting workers, companies and health care providers elsewhere.

"Telling our young families they will not have the autonomy over their children's health care will drive them to other states," said state Rep. Carey Hamilton, D-Indianapolis. "Doctors will leave Indiana or choose not to come. Our health care deserts will grow."

"We've seen time and time again the grief and harm caused by Statehouse Republicans getting in the way of the patient, doctor and parental relationship and decision-making process. I am calling on Gov. Eric Holcomb to stand up against this government overreach and veto this discriminatory piece of legislation," Hamilton said.

State Rep. Blake Johnson, D-Indianapolis, said policies enacted by the General Assembly send a message beyond the words that end up in the Indiana Code, and the message sent to young people by this legislation is that if they try to be their true selves — "they don't belong."

"We say to them, not that we're here for them, but rather that there is in fact something wrong with them. We signal that in the eyes of the state, this population must be forced to fit our narrow understanding of identity, our myopic interpretation of the science and skewed version of the facts," Johnson said.

"We go a step further and say that — even if they are wrapped in the love and support of their parents and they are pursuing the counsel of their doctors and therapists — these youth cannot even access the available tools to help them address their pain and their trauma and their depression and their suicidal ideation. It should not be the role of our government to cast people aside, to make their health care decisions for them and to push them further into darkness," he added.

If enacted into law, Indiana would join the similarly Republican-led Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah with statutes banning health care treatments for gender dysphoria in transgender youth.

But it may be a while before the plan has any direct impact because the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is vowing to challenge it in federal court if the proposal is signed into law.

"Indiana lawmakers seem hellbent on joining the growing roster of states determined to jeopardize the health and lives of transgender youth, in direct opposition to the overwhelming body of scientific and medical evidence supporting this care as appropriate and necessary," said Katie Blair, Indiana ACLU advocacy and public policy director.

"Politicians harm us all when they ignore medical judgment and block access to standard care in favor of discriminatory fear-mongering. Transgender youth in Indiana deserve the support and care necessary to give them the same chance to thrive as their peers," Blair said.

In the Northwest Indiana delegation, the legislation was supported in the House and Senate by every Republican representing the Region and opposed by every Democratic lawmaker.

