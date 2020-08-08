Lear lost $293 million during second quarter 'in one of the most challenging quarters in history'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lear Corp. lost $293.9 million in the second quarter as compared to a profit of $183 million during the second quarter of 2019.

The Southfield, Michigan-based auto parts supplier, which operates a seat-making factory in Hammond, saw its second quarter financial results "significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in unprecedented extended shutdowns of automotive industry production."

Vehicle production fell an unprecedented 46% worldwide and 69% in North America as a result of coronavirus and related shutdowns.

Lear lost $4.89 per share as compared to a profit of $2.92 per share at the same time last year.

“The second quarter of 2020 was one of the most challenging in our history,” said Ray Scott, Lear’s president and CEO. “Our business was negatively impacted by unprecedented production shutdowns in our major markets in April and May. As restrictions and closures eased, we concentrated our efforts on safely and efficiently restarting operations, managing costs, and positioning the company to take advantage of growth opportunities."