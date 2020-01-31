Lear profit falls by 34% amid sluggish auto sales

Lear Corp. made $754 million in profit last year, down 34% as compared to its $1.15 billion in net earnings in 2018.

The Southfield, Michigan-based auto parts supplier, which operates a seat-making factory in Hammond, earned $12.75 per share in 2019, as compared to $17.22 per share the previous year. The company faced industry-wide headwinds as auto sales continue to slow.

“Lear delivered solid financial results in 2019, considering the challenging macroeconomic and industry environment. Our financial results were affected by a 6% decline in industry production, an extended labor strike at our largest customer, and the weakening of global currencies against the U.S. dollar," said Ray Scott, Lear's president and CEO. “During 2019, we launched over $1 billion in new business, maintained our focus on operational excellence, and improved efficiencies. Though the environment remains challenging, we are confident in our ability to deliver profitable growth, generate strong cash flow, and increase long-term shareholder value.”

In the fourth quarter, Lear made $126 million in profit, down 40% from $212 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Its earnings per share fell to $2.50 in the last three months of the year, down from $3.39 during the same period in 2019.