Legislation limiting COVID-19 vaccine policies at Indiana businesses advances

The plan also was adjusted to authorize companies with employee vaccine mandates to seek state reimbursement of their costs for the COVID-19 testing of employees choosing not to get the vaccine.

State Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, the sponsor of the proposal, said the changes respond to some of the concerns he heard from employer groups and vaccine opponents during more than 14 hours of prior committee testimony on the plan.

"I think we have found a good place," Lehman said. "We went down the path of trying to find that place between an employer's right to do what employers have a right to do as private enterprises, while at the same time not interfering with the firmly held beliefs or the medical conditions of their employees."

Lehman's proposal is almost certain to pass the House since it so far has attracted 55 co-sponsors in the 100-member chamber, including Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and Northwest Indiana state Reps. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point; Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.