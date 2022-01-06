Legislation limiting COVID-19 vaccine policies at Indiana businesses advances

A controversial plan restricting Indiana companies from imposing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on their employees — even as coronavirus infections surge across the Hoosier State — has cleared its first hurdle at the Statehouse.
The Republican-controlled House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions voted 7-4 Thursday to revise House Bill 1001 and advance it to the full chamber for a decision on sending the measure to the Republican-controlled Senate.
The proposal would compel all Indiana businesses with a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, except federal contractors, to allow any full- or part-time employee with a medical, religious, or general objection to the vaccine, or a recent COVID-19 infection and recovery, to automatically opt out of the company's vaccine mandate.
Employers could then require those employees participate in weekly COVID-19 testing. But the cost of the testing could not be passed on to the worker, according to the legislation.
The measure was revised in committee to permit workers who lose their jobs for refusing to comply with a company's vaccine mandate to have their departure classified as non-voluntary, thereby entitling the workers to receive unemployment benefits.
The plan also was adjusted to authorize companies with employee vaccine mandates to seek state reimbursement of their costs for the COVID-19 testing of employees choosing not to get the vaccine.
State Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, the sponsor of the proposal, said the changes respond to some of the concerns he heard from employer groups and vaccine opponents during more than 14 hours of prior committee testimony on the plan.
"I think we have found a good place," Lehman said. "We went down the path of trying to find that place between an employer's right to do what employers have a right to do as private enterprises, while at the same time not interfering with the firmly held beliefs or the medical conditions of their employees."
Lehman's proposal is almost certain to pass the House since it so far has attracted 55 co-sponsors in the 100-member chamber, including Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and Northwest Indiana state Reps. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point; Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.
However, Senate leaders and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb repeatedly have signaled they're not on board with the plan, which also could be moot before even becoming law if the U.S. Supreme Court reinstates the temporarily halted federal vaccine mandates for most health care practitioners and workers at companies with more than 100 employees.
"We're here until March. I would suggest we slow down and wait to see what the Supreme Court does," said state Rep. Ryan Hatfield, D-Evansville, who voted against advancing the measure out of committee.
The proposal also is opposed by business leaders who say Indiana's pro-business reputation will be threatened if the General Assembly meddles so deeply into how Hoosier businesses run their operations and manage their employees.
Separately, vaccine opponents, who favor a variety of medically unrecognized treatments for COVID-19 in lieu of the vaccine, have insisted the measure is inadequate so long as it fails to prohibit all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state.
The legislation stems from a desire by some Hoosier lawmakers to bring an end to the monthly renewals of the governor's COVID-19 public health emergency declaration that's been in effect with varying provisions since the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Indiana on March 6, 2020.
Under the plan, the state health commissioner would gain the authority to issue a kind of emergency declaration to enable Indiana to continue receiving COVID-19 enhanced federal funding for health care and food assistance, permit the ongoing vaccination of anyone in Indiana age 5 and up, and allow out-of-state health care practitioners to work in Indiana without transferring their license.
Holcomb has said he's willing to allow his emergency declaration to expire if those provisions are enacted into law.
To that end, state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, has filed Senate Bill 3, which mostly does just that without including all the additional employer vaccine language under consideration by the House.