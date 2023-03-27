Firefighters across Indiana soon will know if their protective equipment contains substances that may cause cancer.

On Monday, the Senate voted 49-0 to send House Enrolled Act 1341 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law. It previously passed the House, 96-0.

The legislation mandates all firefighting gear purchased in Indiana beginning July 1, 2024, include a permanently affixed label indicating whether it contains PFAS.

PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," are used in firefighting equipment because they're heat- and moisture-resistant. But the chemicals also can be absorbed through the skin, causing cancer and other health issues, studies show.

Under the plan, PFAS could continue to be used in Indiana firefighting gear. The state-mandated label simply would let firefighters know if PFAS are in their equipment and perhaps encourage fire agencies to seek out non-PFAS options.

"Hoosier firefighters put their lives on the line for us every day and it's great to see Indiana doing more to support them," said state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, the sponsor of the proposal.

It was cosponsored by state Sens. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

