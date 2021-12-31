Linz Heritage Angus buys Oklahoma ranch, will repurpose Crown Point ranch

Linz Heritage Angus, a ranch outside Crown Point, has purchased a 5,000-acre ranch in Oklahoma where it will start raising Black Angus cattle.

The Crown Point cattle ranch, which Calumet City-based steak purveyor Meats by Linz established in 2012 to become more vertically integrated and ensure carefully selected genetics for prime beef, will be transformed into a genetics facility and waitstaff training center for restaurants.

Linz Heritage Angus bought the new 5,041-acre ranch in Byars, Oklahoma for an undisclosed sum. It will be called Linz Heritage Angus at Blue Branch Ranch and can hold up to 800 cows.

The company said it's an expansion that was needed because of the growing demand for beef. Meats by Linz breeds cattle to produce the high-end and "abundantly marbled" Angus beef that's sold at steakhouses like Morton's, Michael Jordan's Steakhouse and St. Elmo's.

It supplies steakhouses around the country, including many in Chicago's tony Gold Coast neighborhood.