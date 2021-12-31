 Skip to main content
Linz Heritage Angus buys Oklahoma ranch, will repurpose Crown Point ranch
Linz Heritage Angus buys Oklahoma ranch, will repurpose Crown Point ranch

Meats by Linz buys Oklahoma ranch, will repurpose Crown Point ranch

Meats by Linz's headquarters in Calumet City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Linz Heritage Angus, a ranch outside Crown Point, has purchased a 5,000-acre ranch in Oklahoma where it will start raising Black Angus cattle.

The Crown Point cattle ranch, which Calumet City-based steak purveyor Meats by Linz established in 2012 to become more vertically integrated and ensure carefully selected genetics for prime beef, will be transformed into a genetics facility and waitstaff training center for restaurants.

Linz Heritage Angus bought the new 5,041-acre ranch in Byars, Oklahoma for an undisclosed sum. It will be called Linz Heritage Angus at Blue Branch Ranch and can hold up to 800 cows.

The company said it's an expansion that was needed because of the growing demand for beef. Meats by Linz breeds cattle to produce the high-end and "abundantly marbled" Angus beef that's sold at steakhouses like Morton's, Michael Jordan's Steakhouse and St. Elmo's.

It supplies steakhouses around the country, including many in Chicago's tony Gold Coast neighborhood.

“The demand for quality beef is higher than ever before,” said owner and CEO Fred Linz. “In addition to helping us meet the needs of our partners, Linz Heritage Angus at Blue Branch Ranch will drive the program to the next level. As the gold standard in high-end Angus beef, our goal is to continually advance to unprecedented areas in the industry and provide a herd of Black Angus sires and donors that rank the best in the world.”

The new grass ranch in southern Oklahoma has miles of fenced-off pastures. It was designed to easily move cattle from the pastures to the headquarters, which include barns, a fenced equipment yard, covered storage, equipment storage, an indoor working facility and a foreman’s home.

The sprawling property also encompasses 95 ponds and lakes, rolling terrain and wildlife.

For more information, visit www.linzheritageangus.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

