Longtime comic book shop moves to new, bigger locaton

For readers of Marvel, DC, Image or indie comics, The Tenth Planet has been the place to grab the latest editions in the Tri-Town for more than three decades.

Named after a lost Doctor Who storyline about a fictional planet that introduced the Cybermen, The Tenth Planet has sold comics, graphic novels and games in the Lincoln Ridge Plaza in Schererville since 1988. It's moved to four different spots in the shopping center on U.S. 30 but has always been based there.

"It was based on the economy," owner Dan Scheffel said of the move. "If it was down, we would move to a smaller spot and then back to a larger spot."

The Tenth Planet has been looking for a bigger location for some time. It just moved from its longtime home at 224 Lincoln Highway in Schererville to the Crossroads of American intersection. It went from a 2,400-square-foot space to a space with more than 3,000 spare feet at 1686 Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville.

It faces U.S. 30 in the shopping center that's also home to Etc., Pro Am Team Sports, Furniture Depot and Dollar Tree.

"It's a bigger space for less money," Scheffel said. "We wanted to expand and were looking to buy when we ran into this spot."

The new space has a warehouse area that will be dedicated to gaming so it will be separate from the comics shop. In the old location, people played Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and other games while surrounded by racks of new comic books and other merchandise.

"More dedicated space will let us have larger tournaments," he said. "With the smaller space, we were always having to move fixtures out of the way."

The Tenth Planet also will have more room to display its life-sized statues, including Deadpool and the Silver Surfer, who's being pulled back out of storage. The comic book shop will continue to maintain the same breadth of inventory, including trades and graphic novels that have been marked 25% off for the past decade.

Scheffel, who was previously a manager at the store, bought it from the original owners 17 years ago. It once had locations in Matteson and Oak Lawn in Illinois.

"Galactic Greg's in Valpo was a Tenth Planet for a short period of time before the late Greg (Karras) decided to go his own way," Scheffel said.

The Tenth Planet has been rushing to move its inventory to the new location, which is now open for business but still getting organized. Scheffel said the official reopening will be near the beginning of November when everything is set up better.

"We hang our hat on being organized, clean and friendly," he said. "We carry anything most people want and are happy to be full service and get it for them if we don't have it."

Scheffel said he has mixed emotions about moving from the store's longtime spot.

"It's bittersweet," he said. "We've been there a long time now. People know us from being there for more than 30 years. By the same token, this spot is bigger and better and we had to take the next step."

The larger space will allow The Tenth Planet to do more live-streaming of role-playing games. It's also looking at doing family nights with board games now that it has more space.

"We think we'll be able to attract a lot of people," he said. "We're going to get a big sign on the building that will make it very visible from U.S. 30."

For more information, visit tenthplanetschererville.wordpress.com, call 219-322-2902 or find the business on Facebook.